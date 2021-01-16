It will be a situation that has never been seen since 1949: No incumbent will run for the Bundestag election on September 26 as a candidate for Chancellor. The other parties therefore watched the vote on the new CDU chairman with excitement. What the choice of Armin Laschet means for you – an overview.

SPD: “The nice versus the experienced”

Olaf Scholz had a favorite in advance: Armin Laschet. The idea: Laschet would come across as a Hallodri with many citizens, Scholz could score with years of experience and Hanseatic seriousness. “You can do that well,” it says in the SPD. Quasi the duel “The nice versus the experienced”. If Laschet ran for chancellor.

In the Scholz camp, a picture from the 19th century is chosen for the situation: A passenger wants to hire a sailor in Calais to cross the Atlantic – first priority: arriving! With Laschet, the nicer one, you would have a lot of fun at sea, but unlike with the experienced, you might not reach your destination.

The more difficult opponent would be Markus Söder – if only from his physical appearance, against little Scholz.

But if the SPD wants to come within sight of the Chancellery at all, it must first land in front of the Greens. And she has homemade problems: Not a boost from the early announcement of her candidate – who the party didn’t even want as chairman.

Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD). Photo: Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Scholz has already ruled out the extension of the grand coalition, he stands for a traffic light coalition with the Greens and the FDP. Actually. But the party leadership and the enormously strengthened left wing are already robbing him of the necessary legroom – this is reminiscent of Peer Steinbrück and can lead to a credibility trap for the election campaign.

Nothing shows the dilemma more clearly than the SPD blockade of the purchase of combat drones: The Bundeswehr wants to protect itself primarily during foreign missions. Scholz, who sees himself in the tradition of Helmut Schmidt, did not have the strength to stand up against Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken, unlike Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

The postponement of a decision can be related to strategic considerations to pave the way for a red-red-green left alliance. But Scholz could lose more in the middle by taking over left positions than gain on the left.

Many in the SPD were already filled with longing for the opposition in 2017, and the grand coalition was repeatedly on the brink. Then came the coronavirus, Scholz was able to pull out the bazooka as finance minister and fulfill dreams of a billion-dollar Keynesian spending policy.

The paradox of this election campaign: The SPD could conquer the Chancellery with Scholz – but also get the worst election result in the history of the Federal Republic … and then dismantle itself.

The Greens: With Merz, black-green would have been an obstacle

For the Greens, the election of the new CDU chairman was associated with hopes. It is less about who was elected and more about the fact that someone was elected at all. Because the fact that the Chancellor is no longer running for election, so the impression of many leading Greens, had not yet reached the population.

The corona crisis is drawing too much attention – and the crisis-tempered head of government and her Union benefit from it. That will change with a new CDU boss, according to the Greens: “The Union is overrated and knows that,” said Robert Habeck.

Merz in particular would have been an obstacle for a possible black-green coalition after the election. Laschet was already part of the black and green pizza connection in Bonn. In the last few months he has repeatedly spoken of the need to bring “economy and ecology” together now.

On Saturday, party leaders Habeck and Annalena Baerbock formulated their expectations as follows: “Armin Laschet is faced with the challenging task of redefining the CDU after the Merkel era, of clarifying what it is actually for and how it can go this way with united forces . “

AfD: Söder as a candidate for chancellor would be a problem

With Merz, it is clear, the right would have had a serious problem. Because even many of their own voters could have imagined the Sauerlander as a candidate for chancellor. With Laschet at least this danger is averted.

Unlike Merz, the new CDU leader does not stand for a break with the Merkel era, rather for its continuation. And because Merkel is so hated among AfD voters, the right-wing should hardly miss an opportunity to point this out.

The Greens are at least as hated among AfD supporters. Because Laschet is quite open to an alliance with them, the AfD also wants to raise the mood against it.

AfD parliamentary group leader Alice Weidel has already given the line of attack in a tweet: “Armin #Laschet is federal chairman of the CDU – the Christian Democrats have paved the way for a black-green coalition. If you choose black, you get green, ”she wrote.

A problem for the AfD would be if Söder and not Laschet were to become the Union’s candidate for chancellor. AfD strategists consider him a serious threat because he is conservative – and has shot very hard against the AfD in recent years.

FDP: Laschet’s election is a godsend

Christian Lindner cannot escape again. But in order to think about the question “Would you rather participate in governance than not govern?”, The FDP must first get more than five percent. The party is still heavily tailored to the party and parliamentary group leader, who has lost a lot of reputation in dealing with the FDP short-term Prime Minister Thomas Kemmerich in Thuringia.

In the corona crisis, the CDU and CSU assumed that he was close to AfD positions because of his criticism of the corona policy – since then he has been more statesmanlike, but continues to insist on calling for more involvement of the Bundestag, more transparency from the Chancellery on the basis for lockdown -Decisions.

Laschet’s election is a stroke of luck for Lindner, both know each other well from the days in Düsseldorf, most recently Laschet sang a song of praise for the liberals on “Markus Lanz” on ZDF and wished for the strongest possible FDP in the next Bundestag. He leads the only black-yellow coalition in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Rather, Lindner’s problem is Markus Söder, who made it clear that he is preparing for a black-green coalition. Since in surveys it would not be enough for black and yellow either, the FDP could either come back as an appendage of black and green in a Jamaica coalition or in a traffic light with the SPD and the Greens.

It will be difficult either way. It made people sit up and take notice that Lindner made the long-time SPD member Harald Christ – who values ​​Scholz very much – the treasurer. And Volker Wissing, who leads the only traffic light coalition for the FDP in Rhineland-Palatinate, became Secretary General – if that were confirmed in the state elections on March 14, it would not be a small signal.

Die Linke: They too need new leadership

The Left Party does not affect the decision of the CDU so much, the parties are campaigning for very different groups. But after the state election in Thuringia, which was postponed to the date of the federal election, the question for the CDU can quickly arise again on September 26, how it will deal with the left if there again no government against the AfD can be formed there without tolerance or cooperation should be. So far, Laschet has stood for equidistance to the left and right, i.e. no form of collaboration.

In terms of personnel, the left is dealing with the same problem as the CDU has before: it needs a new leadership to bring a breath of fresh air to the election campaign. Susanne Henning Wellsow and Janine Wissler are candidates for the female dual leadership as successors to Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger.

On February 26th, a party conference that has been postponed since June is to take place, first virtually and then on February 27th decentralized with postal voting in 16 locations – whether that works depends on the infection situation in Germany. Actually, the party congress should also bring important clarifications between the Realo wing and its opponents – it hardly works virtually.

In September, more than 75 left-wing politicians wrote a declaration of war on the reformist camp around parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch and the group’s foreign policy spokesman, Gregor Gysi, which destroyed red-red-green perspectives.

In addition to calling for the Bundeswehr to be withdrawn from all foreign deployments and forbidding arms exports, Germany should also leave NATO. A perspective of power would become an ordeal for the party.