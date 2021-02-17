In principle it was a typical Armin Laschet: first the attack, which is to be understood one way or another: “You can’t always invent new limit values ​​to prevent life from happening again” – and: “We can not only do our whole life measure based on incidence values. ”In addition, the new CDU boss criticized the CDU Economic Council in Baden-Württemberg that one could Do not treat citizens like underage children.

Then the straightening followed. No, of course that does not go against the Chancellor, yes, he stands at the incidence value decided by the federal and state governments of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days.

He was more about a rejection of the preparation of even lower values ​​for openings and new hurdles, he let through in the ZDF heute-journal. “That unsettles people. “ It is also a question of credibility.

For example, he has the representatives of the no-Covid strategy and their political supporters in the federal / state district in view, who advertise a value below 10 new infections because of the mutations.

According to Health Minister Jens Spahn, the British B117 variant alone is around 22 percent widespread among the current corona infections.

The fuss about Laschet’s statements, for which he also received a lot of encouragement, shows one thing: The debate about the incidence values ​​for easing will be the most complicated task for the Corona summit on March 3, when a specific opening plan for Germany is to be discussed . And the scope of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) for further extensive lockdown extensions or stricter limit value regulations is decreasing.

Agreement on only one point

There is agreement that federal states with an incidence of less than 35 new infections every 100,000 inhabitants are allowed to open trade, museums and galleries in seven days at the earliest from March 8th.

In a TV interview, however, Merkel subsequently declared a period of two weeks with a stable 35 incidence to be the stipulation for further opening steps, which, however, meets with resistance, as well as lower incidence value suggestions of 20 for openings in the tourism sector.

Not only the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister and CDU boss Laschet is resisting ever new limit values ​​and calling for rapid and larger opening steps from the 35 incidence.

He emphatically emphasizes the great damage for children but also for companies, artists and entrepreneurs, while Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) shows sympathy for the no-covid strategy – his approval ratings in Bavaria have fallen.

In terms of strategy, scientists are advocating incidences of around 10. Systems immunologist Michael Meyer-Hermann, who also advises the Chancellor, predicts that the third wave can be intercepted with the better tracking of contacts from infected people. A discussion about openings is therefore fatal at the moment.

A question of weighing up: CDU leader Armin Laschet Photo: dpa via REVIERFOTO

Two schools of thought shape the incidence debate

In principle, there are two schools of thought on the way: Those who believe that new protective measures can be eased. The incidence of 35 instead of the long-propagated 50 incidence is consensus because of the mutations between the federal and state governments.

On the other hand, there is the camp that prefers to be even more careful. So are Cologne’s Lord Mayor Henriette Reker and the head of the Munich Ifo Institute, Clemens Fuest for the no-covid strategy. So it’s better to accept another week or two more restrictions without risking a renewed increase in infections and a new lockdown.

But where the numbers have already dropped sharply, allow green zones with more freedom. Ultimately, it is also about regionally differentiated opening, secured with comprehensive testing, better tracking and isolation.

One should “work on pushing the incidence towards 10 and then – that is the most important thing – to keep it there,” says the non-party Reker.

Going from one lockdown to the next only leads to frustration and fatigue. “We have to reduce the number of new infections to a level that is so low that our society can handle them well. From the point of view of experts, the virus would be easily controllable at an incidence of around 10 – in relation to our health system and the economy.

Spahn: In the end, politics has to decide

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) emphasized on Wednesday in Berlin that there are “many different assessments based on the facts”. A purely mathematical consideration does not lead any further. “In the end, politics has to decide.”

Spahn calls it encouraging that despite the around 22 percent spread of the B117 variant among the current corona infections, the numbers have recently continued to decrease on most days. The decisive factor will be whether the trend continues until March 3, when the first data will also be available on the effects of the reopening of daycare centers and schools. If the trend continues, Merkel will find it difficult to enforce a hard line.

In the end, politics decide: Health Minister Jens Spahn Photo: dpa

Laschet, the weigher

Laschet emphasizes the constant balancing act, otherwise restrictions on fundamental rights could hardly be justified any further. In addition, the number of intensive cases could decrease with more vaccinations for older citizens, and the focus only on incidences is increasingly being questioned.

The bottom line is that there will be regional differentiations and tiered models. The current spectrum ranges from an incidence of 44 in Baden-Württemberg to 112 in Thuringia. The differences between the circles are even clearer. It ranges from 294 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days in the Tirschenreuth district on the border with the Czech Republic to 8.8 in Zweibrücken and only 5.6 in Schweinfurt.

The big hope is rapid tests

A decisive factor that could allow more flexibility and relaxation is now added: From March 1st, free rapid tests are to be available from pharmacies, among other things, and since February all companies in the field of critical infrastructure (e.g. energy, transport , Health, food) order rapid tests for their employees.

Spahn wrote to the relevant associations again, as word of that hadn’t got around yet. Contracts and letters of intent for 550 million units have been concluded for rapid tests. “Are there generally enough rapid tests? Yes, ”promises the minister.

The federal government pays 18 euros per test and implementation, so 10 million tests cost taxpayers 180 million euros.

If the approval goes smoothly, rapid tests for self-assessment should also be available from March, with an own contribution of one euro. This can also secure private encounters, one of the largest sources of infection, much more strongly and also “screen out” symptoms-free infections and thus prevent further undetected staking out at an early stage.

And thus pushing the incidence figures further down. Despite all the excitement over confusing incidence debates, Minister Spahn hits a point when he refers to the following: in the end, it is up to everyone and their behavior: “We make the difference. Everyone every day. The virus only gets on through us. “