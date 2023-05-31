Ancient Arabic proverbs that moved to colloquial dialects later on or originated from local environments and fed the eloquent stock. It does not matter. The important thing is that they were said and circulated among people in their four directions. Proverbs are short but eloquent sentences, and sometimes painful. He knows his elbow from his elbow.” And he is an old eloquent one, and he remains as long as there are those who claim to understand and learn. Those people are like this proverb “He does not know his elbow from his elbow”, and it is a proverb in which there is a riddle and a test, and everyone believes that they know the locations of the elbow and the elbow, and they do not ask about them, as they are a foregone conclusion, and easy general knowledge, but if you surprise one of them to guide you to the elbow and elbow, then he will be surprised. He spreads his hands and tries to answer, because it is shameful that he does not know such a simple question that is known to everyone implicitly, and some will strive and argue without knowledge or a clear book, and I would almost say with certainty that if you asked ten thousand Arabs, you would not find a correct answer from ten individuals. Including new Arabic teachers.

I did not find the story of this proverb in the books of proverbs, and I believe that it was put by one of the philologists or grammarians, because the controversy between them was and still is great and a lot, and each one of them was trying to ignore the other, so they resorted to the elbow and the elbow, which are small points in the joints of a person, and no one He knows where they are located. The elbow, in fact, in its linguistic understanding, is a bone in the hand that follows the thumb. It is also called the ulna, and it is not related to the colloquial word ulna, which means the upper hand muscle, nor the group “Abu Zulna.” As for the elbow, it is a bone that follows the thumb of the foot, and it does not belong to the hand. As many people believe, and there is something between them, and sometimes they associate it with the likeness of “what is known as its elbow from its wrist” in some Arab countries. His father came to Khaibar and shared the fruit with them, so they bewitched him, so his fingers bent, that is, his hand was bent before the elbow.

There are many things that we think are known and easy, but they stand as a bone in the throat, and it surprises us that we do not know them and we do not know their locations, and despite that we give fatwas and strive with jurisprudence and say things, and then we appear not knowing our elbow from our elbow!.