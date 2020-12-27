Tea is one of the most popular and widely consumed drinks in Asia. Some people are so fond of tea that without them their sleep will not open. Nowadays, many varieties of tea are gaining popularity. These teas are proving to be helpful in maintaining weight and helping to maintain your mental peace. Green tea, lemon tea, chamomile tea and ginger tea are all special varieties of tea that should make you a part of your diet during the winter season. Do you know how his drinking affects health?

Green tea

Green tea has gained mass popularity worldwide. It is in a line of anti oxidants which helps in reducing damage through free radicals. In addition to helping lose weight, drinking green tea can control diabetes, blood pressure, and even cholesterol levels.

Lemon Tea

Lemon tea is very famous for weight loss. Lemon provides you with a dose of vitamin C. Which can help in strengthening the training system. That’s why you have to drink lemon tea once or twice daily.

Ginger tea

This tea can prove to be very helpful for those who suffer from complaints of poor digestion daily. You can add a piece of ginger to your daily tea. This will help in your gas, constipation and bloating. Apart from this, due to ginger tea you will get rid of cases like headache, nausea, cold, flu and constipation.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea has properties that can help in getting good sleep. To benefit from this, take a cup of chamomile tea before bedtime.

Malaika Arora was staying with Arjun Kapoor in lockdown, told her to be fun

IND Vs AUS: Shubman Gill’s veteran bowler, what is special in this player

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index (BMI)

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator