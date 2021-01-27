Boruto He still has many adventures to show us before reaching the tragic event with which he began the anime, and in his search for identity, from time to time he does very strange things.

Don’t settle for bringing back a beloved character from Naruto, now they presented a new skill that is sure to bring green gray hair to fans of Star wars, it is very similar to lightsabers.

Yes, just as you read, now Boruto can use shiny swords, although these are not used with force, but with the chakra.

One of the things that drastically changed in Boruto, is that now the ninjas can use technological tools to channel their power, and they do not require as much training to shape their chakra.

This may not appeal to everyone, but from time to time they show interesting things, for example, a sword that looks a lot like the lightsabers of Star wars and that already generated conversation among fans.

In an image published on social networks, we can take a look at this technological device, which works in the hands of Boruto.

A weapon that looks impressive, but is not very useful.

It seems that this peculiar weapon is developed by Katasuke, but it has many flaws that make it inefficient in actual combat, starting with consuming large amounts of chakra.

Boruto’s chakra sword is not the first in the saga

Although it looks like something innovative, it is not the first time that we have been shown a similar weapon, since in episode 105 of Naruto the sword of the god of thunder made its appearance, which belonged to Tobirama.

A much more effective weapon.

The difference is that in the anime uses the power of electricity and not chakra as is, but the principle is more or less the same.

Do you think the version of Boruto will it be more powerful?

