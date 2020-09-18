Photo: AiF

The Government House on Krasnopresnenskaya Embankment, also known as the White House, is undergoing a large-scale reconstruction. First of all, work will be carried out that will prevent further destruction of the roof, stylobate (basement of the building) and basements, the press service of the Russian government told RBC.

What will be remodeled in the White House?

Design estimates for the reconstruction of the White House were approved by Glavgosexpertiza in 2019. Then it was reported that the work will include the reconstruction of the internal structures of the Government House and the improvement of the adjacent territory. At the same time, there will be no new construction and no changes in the landscape. “The general architectural appearance of the complex, its geometric parameters, color scheme and material for finishing the facades of the building will be preserved,” the press service of Glavgosexpertiza said in a statement.

So, in the White House, crumbling fragments of brickwork and corroded steel structures of the flag tower, dilapidated areas of concrete and stylobate reinforcement will be replaced. The foundations and roof of the building, enclosing structures and other architectural and construction elements will be strengthened if their condition according to the results of the survey was recognized as “partially workable”.

In the main part of the Government House (zone A), the reconstruction of the Avanzal and the Hall of Awards is planned. It will include changes in interiors and finishing materials, while maintaining the functional purpose and original layout of the premises.

In an eight-storey building with two underground levels (zone B), the architectural and planning solutions will be changed so that the premises meet fire safety requirements and are accessible to visitors with disabilities. In zone B, elevators will also be replaced, and on the first floor of the building, the Great (universal) hall will be reconstructed.

Reconstruction is expected in total:

stylobate (basement) part of the building – 15,904 sq. m;

underground garages;

heat points – 10,273.9 sq. m;

7-storey part of the roof and 20-storey part of the roof – 4,500 sq. M;

main staircase – 820.6 square meters;

retaining walls – 3,870 sq.m;

facades with replacement of translucent structures and cladding – 40 409.3 sq. m;

engineering systems and building networks.

Also, the White House will receive a landscaped area. On-site driveways from asphalt concrete pavement, sidewalks and granite tiles will be laid on it. These works will be carried out taking into account the needs of visitors to the building in wheelchairs.

How much will the reconstruction of the White House cost?

In 2022–2023, almost 2 billion rubles will be allocated from the federal budget for the reconstruction of the White House. In particular, in 2022 the work will cost 1.1 billion rubles, in 2023 – 799.1 million rubles. The cost of the reconstruction of the Government House in 2021 has not been reported. It is known that the total cost of the design and reconstruction of the White House will amount to 5.27 billion rubles.