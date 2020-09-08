Highlights: In the LJP parliamentary board meeting, Chirag Paswan has said to field candidates for 143 seats.

Its estimate is that LJP wants to leave 100 seats for BJP only.

Chirag Paswan is constantly taking an aggressive stance on CM Nitish

Chirag’s displeasure has increased with Manjhi joining NDA

Even in the NDA camp in Bihar assembly elections 2020, everything is not looking normal. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has indicated that it is preparing to field candidates for 143 of the 243 assembly seats in Bihar. In the parliamentary board meeting, LJP chief Chirag Paswan lashed out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and asked the workers to prepare for the election for 143 assembly seats. He has also asked party leaders to prepare a list of possible candidates for all these seats.

The meaning of 143 seats is being worked out that LJP will not field its candidates only in those seats where BJP candidates will be there. The remaining JDU and the seats where we will field candidates, Chirag will field his candidates.

There is also speculation about talks with Shah

There is speculation that Chirag Paswan also spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah over phone before the parliamentary board meeting started. However, neither side has confirmed this. In the meeting, Chirag Paswan has been authorized by the members of the state parliamentary board to take further decisions regarding the alliance in the state. Chirag will take a final decision on 15 September after a consultation with party MPs on whether to stay in the NDA.

What’s in the heart of the lamp?

The ongoing discussions in the political corridor have received further air after Chirag Paswan’s stand at the LJP parliamentary board meeting. Whether Chirag will stay in NDA or not. Or will the LJP field its people against the JDU candidates even while in the NDA. All these questions remain the subject of discussion in the political corridor. All are waiting for LJP chief Chirag Paswan to clear his stand.

Suspense raised due to the question raised on Nitish

Leaders of BJP and JDU are constantly saying that there is a government of double engine in Bihar. In the first virtual rally, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also narrated the work done in the double engine government. All BJP leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi are also talking about these works. On the other hand, NDA’s main constituent LJP chief Chirag Paswan is constantly aggressive against CM Nitish and his government.

Bihar elections: Chirag again drops letter bomb, says JDU in flare

They have been alleging that the Nitish government is failing completely during the Corona period and floods. Due to the corona and floods, there is a lot of anger towards Nitish Kumar among the common people. In such a situation, the party may have to pay a heavy price if contested under his leadership.



LJP angry about Manjhi too

The LJP is also angry with the Hindustani Awam Morcha (we) joining the NDA. There is a dispute between Jitan Ram Manjhi and Chirag Paswan about who is the leader of the Dalits of Bihar. Manjhi and Paswan have been consistently aggressive on each other. It is believed that if Paswan is separated from the NDA, then Nitish Kumar has added Manjhi to meet the same deficiency. Manjhi has attacked Chirag Paswan and Ram Vilas Paswan in a conversation with journalists as soon as he comes to NDA. He even said that if someone attacks Nitish Kumar, he will answer him.