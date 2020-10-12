Roskomos will spend over 4 billion rubles on the development of a nuclear space tug for flights to the planets of the solar system. This is stated in the materials of “Roskosmos” on the website of state purchases.

According to the auction documentation, the preliminary project (the stage preceding the development work) for the creation of a space complex with a transport and energy module based on a nuclear power plant as part of the Nuclon development work will require 4.2 billion rubles. Interfax, with reference to the data of the SPARK-Marketing system, specifies that in 2020 Roskomos plans to allocate 100 million rubles for the development of the preliminary project, in 2021 – 900 million, in 2022 – 1.24 billion and 1.93 billion rubles subsequent years.

What is known about the space nuclear tug?

According to RIA Novosti, Roscosmos specialists are currently developing a transport and energy module (TEM) based on a megawatt-class nuclear power propulsion system. A technical complex for the preparation of satellites with TEM should be built at the Vostochny cosmodrome.

In October 2018, ground tests of the cooling system of the nuclear power plant were carried out. December of the same year Scientific Director of the Keldysh Research Center Anatoly Koroteev reported on preparations for testing in outer space. The report of Roscosmos for 2018 reported on the development of design documentation and testing of the components of the model of the transport and energy module.

September 2020 Alexander Bloshenko, executive director of Roscosmos for promising programs and science TASS told TASS that the space tug would be a transport and energy module with an open architecture. It will be able to autonomously generate energy from a megawatt-class nuclear reactor for a long time, as well as transport various payloads.

What kind of mission is planned for the space nuclear tug?

Alexander Bloshenko said that the Nuklon complex will include a space tug with a nuclear reactor on board. The first mission of this tug is scheduled for 2030. He will have to go on a long flight with a final destination on one of Jupiter’s moons.

According to Bloshenko, this will be a full-fledged scientific program, and not just a “test start with a black box”. In the first phase of the mission, the tug will dock in space with the payload module and go to the Moon. The spacecraft will probe it and leave a research satellite in orbit.

As part of the second phase, a bundle of the space tug and the payload module will fly to Venus. On the way to the planet, it is possible to carry out tests to refuel the tug with fuel (xenon gas). At Venus, a research satellite will separate from the payload module, and the tug itself, with the remaining scientific equipment, will make a gravitational maneuver and head to the final point of the route – the satellite of Jupiter, and will study it.