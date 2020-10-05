Against the banker Alexey Ananyev opened a criminal case on bribing officials of the Russian Pension Fund. This is reported by RBC, citing sources in the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR). The former co-owner of Promsvyazbank is suspected of bribery of the heads of departments of the Russian Pension Fund (PFR) for patronage when concluding government contracts.

Alexey Ananyev. A photo: RIA News/ Vladimir Trefilov

What is the essence of the bribery case?

September 30, senior investigator of the Department for Investigation of Crimes against State Power and in the Sphere of Economics of the Main Investigation Department of the ICR of Russia Grigory Maskaltsov opened a criminal case on the fact of giving and receiving bribes (part 5 of article 291 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation; part 6 of article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

According to a source of RBC, in 2015 unidentified persons from among the leadership of the PFR appealed to the owner of the RedSys group of companies Sergey Gordeev and several of his partners with a proposal to provide official information on upcoming government purchases for a monetary reward and to help organizations that are part of the RedSys group of companies to win tenders and implement government contracts. According to the source, Gordeev and his companions agreed to the transfer of bribes.

Who are involved in the case?

In addition to the former co-owner of Promsvyazbank, Aleksey Ananyev, the heads of several departments of the PFR and employees of large IT companies RedSys and Technoserv have become involved in the case.

According to the source of RBC, the vice president of the Technoserv group of companies was involved in the corruption scheme Andrey Bogomolov and Director of the Department for Work with Government Agencies Alexey Kopeikin… According to the source, PFR employees received monthly money from entrepreneurs from 2016 to 2019. According to the investigation, Ananyev put his subordinate on Technoserv in the place of adviser to the chairman of the PFR board Alexey Ivanov… In 2017, Ivanov became deputy chairman of the PFR board and began to control the activities of the departments responsible for government contracts. Ivanov was detained by the Investigative Committee on July 11, 2019 on suspicion of taking a bribe from an employee of the Technoserv company. Kopeikin was also detained on suspicion of bribing Ivanov, the case was related to previous contracts for the supply of equipment.

Among the employees of the company “RedSys” in the materials of the criminal case also appears Vasily Vasin, who, according to the investigation, involved the technical director in the corruption scheme Alexandra Lanina, Director of the Department for Work with Government Customers in the Social Sphere Dmitry Radchenko, financial director Konstantin Mogilnikov, Deputy Financial Director Anastasia Telegin and the head of the financial control department Alexander Abramov…

What does Alexey Ananyev have to do with this?

Alexey Ananyev acquired the RedSys group of companies in 2016. Investigators believe that after that he led an organized group and continued to bribe government officials. According to a source from RBC, the banker knew that the company was getting government contracts and was interested in acquiring it.

The RedSys company, according to SPARK, is one of the PFR’s counterparties and is in the stage of bankruptcy, 100% of its authorized capital is pledged by Promsvyazbank, one of the owners of which was Alexei Ananyev. The firm is registered in St. Petersburg, and its Moscow branch is on Rochdelskaya Street. The head of “RedSys” LLC is Igor Dzyubaand the co-owner is the Cypriot offshore company Ralieva Management LTD.

From 2017 to 2019, the company completed contracts for the Pension Fund of Russia and the Interregional Information Center of the PFR in the amount of RUB 5.33 billion. The investigation established that from 2016 to 2019 the companies of Gordeev and then Ananyev paid 210 million rubles to the PFR officials.