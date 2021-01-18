In the second decade of January, “nervous weather” is expected in the center of European Russia with a large temperature difference – from severe frosts to thaws. AiF.ru told about this Scientific Director of the Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation Roman Vilfand… According to forecasters, the beginning of the week in the capital will be frosty, and by the end of the working days, on the contrary, it will get warmer.

What is the reason for the cold snap in Moscow?

As Roman Vilfand said, the weather is now abnormally cold in the capital. Yesterday (January 17 – approx. AiF.ru) the temperature in Moscow was almost 10 degrees below the long-term values, and today this anomaly is already reaching -11 … -12 degrees. This is very, very good, ”says Wilfand.

He explains that the cold snap is due to two factors. First, the air masses formed in the polar region rushed to the European part of Russia. This creates the effect of cooling, and the cold air masses move not only to the center, but also to the south of the European part of the country.

“The second factor is related to the so-called radiation cooling. The point is that in the conditions of anticyclonic weather, when there are no clouds, an intensive cooling of the underlying surface and soil occurs. And, of course, the freezing of the surface air layer. These two effects, when added together, lead to the fact that the temperature differs from the long-term values ​​by a two-digit value, ”says Roman Vilfand.

According to him, on the night of January 18-19 in Moscow, it is expected from -21 to -26 degrees. During the day it will be about -12 …- 17 degrees. “I would call this weather“ Siberian ”, but in Moscow performance. The main factor of the Siberian frosts is precisely when the strongest cooling occurs during an anticyclone, with a cloudy sky. But there is no wind – the weather is calm. And in Moscow now, too, the weather is slightly cloudy, the cooling is strong, the sun is shining. Although it does not warm, there is no such effect of the piercing wind, which happens in conditions of high humidity, ”says the forecaster.

On Wednesday, January 20, cold air masses from the northwest will still arrive in the capital. Nighttime temperatures will be in the range from -16 …- 18 degrees, in the region – from -15 … -20 degrees, in some places to -25. During the day, temperatures are expected from -10 to -15 degrees – this, according to Vilfand, is below normal by 5-6 degrees.

What kind of warming will follow the frost in the capital region?

“But Thursday, January 21, will be an amazing day. The night is cold, about -15 …- 20 degrees, and in the afternoon the temperature will rise rapidly. By the end of the day, the thermometer will come closer to zero, it will be about -2 …- 4 degrees. On Friday and Saturday there will be a thaw – from −2 to +2 degrees, ”says Wilfand.

The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center explains that the warming is associated with a change in air circulation and the approach of a cyclone from the northwest.

“The circulation is changing, a cyclone is approaching from the north-west, and air coming from the West, from the subtropical waters of the Atlantic Ocean, will move along its southern periphery. And it is these air masses that will lead to a sharp rise in temperature, ”he sums up.

In what other regions will it get colder?

According to Roman Vilfand, in the south of European Russia, in the Crimea, on the Black Sea coast, in the Krasnodar Territory, the weather was almost April. Forecasters recorded a record value for this winter – +17.8 degrees in the afternoon. And in Sochi a few days ago in the afternoon it was about +21 degrees. Abnormally warm weather was due to the fact that the air masses came from the north of Africa. But with the beginning of this week, a cold snap will come to the south.

“In Crimea, abnormally cold weather is expected, frosts, at night -8 …- 10 degrees, which is very cold for this region. In the Krasnodar Territory, Rostov Region, the weather will be about the same. And on January 18 and 19, the temperature will be 8-10 degrees below long-term values. This also applies to the Central Black Earth Region – Voronezh, Lipetsk regions, ”says the forecaster.

He adds that in addition to the cold snap, which will last until the end of the working week, snowfalls are expected in the south of the country. Wilfand warns that the depth of the snow cover has increased significantly in the North Caucasus.

“We can say with confidence that the season has come for skiers. There is already enough snow both in Dombai and Krasnaya Polyana. So much snow has fallen there that information about avalanche-prone regions will be announced every day, and you need to listen very carefully to it. There are specialized anti-avalanche services working there – they will carry out an artificial descent of avalanches and warn about slopes where in no case can you ski. Since there is really a lot of snow, the danger of avalanches has increased significantly. For example, now, even in the Greater Sochi region, they say that an avalanche hazard is already higher than a thousand meters, although usually the avalanche hazard was higher than one and a half to two kilometers, ”says Vilfand.

During the whole week, a cold snap is also expected in the Urals and in the north of Western Siberia. “There will be more frosts – by Saturday the temperature in the north, in the center of the Urals, in the Yamalo-Nenets Federal District, in Salekhard, will be 12-16 degrees below normal. This means that in the north of the Urals, as well as in the north and in the center of Western Siberia, it will be about -40 …- 45 degrees. And in the center of the Urals – in Yekaterinburg and Chelyabinsk – from -28 to -35 degrees is expected, ”says Roman Vilfand.

Temperatures below normal by 4-6 degrees are expected in Yakutia and in the Magadan region. There, nighttime temperatures will reach -50 degrees.

In which regions, on the contrary, will it get warmer?

During this week in the Omsk, Tomsk, Kemerovo, Novosibirsk regions, the temperature will rise significantly compared to the first ten days of January (last week the thermometer in these regions dropped below -40 degrees).

“On January 19, the minimum temperature in the Omsk, Tomsk, Novosibirsk regions will be from -15 to -20 degrees – this is around and above the norm for this region. On Thursday, January 21, the temperature will rise. During the day it will be from -5 to -10 degrees. At the end of the week it will be warm in the south of Central Siberia: in the south of the Irkutsk region, in the Far Eastern Federal District – in Transbaikalia, the Amur region, in the south of the Khabarovsk Territory and in Primorye, ”concludes the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center.