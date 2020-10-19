Since September 2020, the so-called “Letter from Belgian Doctors” has been circulating in the media space. The essence of the appeal boils down to the fact that countries need to cancel quarantine and revise other “coronavirus” bans. Upon close examination of the letter, experts Medusa.io came to the conclusion that the message contained the ideas not of doctors, but of covid deniers.

An open letter “from doctors and healthcare professionals” was posted on the docs4opendebate platform. be and has already been translated into seven languages. For a month, more than 15 thousand signatures were collected under the message (about 600 from people related to medicine, and all the rest – just from caring citizens). The authors of the letter insist that COVID-19 is no more dangerous than seasonal flu, it is time to cancel quarantine, wearing masks and self-isolation is supposedly doing more harm than good.

Analyzing what was wrong with the “letter of the Belgian doctors”, the experts first of all paid attention to the signatories. The platform makes it possible for anyone to subscribe, because among the 15 thousand supporters there were such curious personalities as “Jon Snow from Westeros” (the signature was later removed) or TV presenter Elena Malysheva (she denied the signing). It is also suspicious that no physicians with truly recognized academic merit were found among the authors of the letter.

As for the text of the letter, the compilers used all the popular “antiquarian” arguments. The fact-checkers came to the conclusion that the authors of the message used the “Guiche gallop” technique, when a heap of unconfirmed, previously refuted or completely irrelevant arguments was thrown at the interlocutor. As a result, the professional cannot physically answer each of the theses, and the observer gets the impression that the arguments are convincing.

Analysts have denied the most important theses of the authors of the letter. So, the drafters of the document tried to prove that there is no epidemic, and the increase in the number of infected people is associated with a large coverage of tests or test errors. It was also announced that if there is an epidemic, it is no more dangerous than the flu. The counter-argument to this was the available statistics on the mortality of COVID-19. It is still 2-3 times higher than that of seasonal flu.

In response to the thesis of the “Belgian doctors” about the dangers of quarantine, experts drew attention to the fact that this is an unfounded statement. “There is no concrete evidence that the course of the epidemic is independent of the measures taken“, Analysts say.

Similarly, the thesis about drugs that can resist coronavirus… Recent studies have confirmed the ineffectiveness of hydroxychloroquine alone and in combination with azithromycin. Thus, an effective drug has not yet been found.

Photo pixabay.com

125

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter