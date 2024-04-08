It was a striking one statement last Friday: Royal VolkerWessels sells part of its own group to investment company Triton Partners. The construction group from Rijssen – fully owned by the Wessels family again since it was delisted from the stock exchange for the third time in 2020 – had announced the results for the past year earlier in the day. Turnover increased by 3 percent to 6.8 billion euros in 2023, net profit by 7 percent to 205 million.

What made the announcement so striking: that growth was partly due to the energy and telecom divisions, which VolkerWessels is now selling. Homij, a subsidiary in installation technology, will also be acquired by Triton. The slimmed-down VolkerWessels will from now on focus entirely on its core activities in construction, real estate and infrastructure. “We have come to the conclusion that the other activities are better aligned with Triton's international ambitions and activities,” says a spokesperson.

Also read

Private equity is recovering after a difficult 2023

This means that approximately a quarter of the 12,500 VolkerWessels employees will find another employer, although the company swears that the takeover will have no consequences for the employees. The parties involved remain silent about the takeover sum, according to The Financial Times it is somewhere between 600 and 800 million euros. The new owner believes that the former VolkerWessels parts can be more profitable, but does not appear to be planning to replace the current management: “I look forward to accelerating growth together with Triton,” said Stanley Maas, CEO of the three sold business units.

Private equity investor Triton, whose headquarters are in London, has been active in the Netherlands for years, although it probably does not immediately ring a bell for most people. Unlike some other venture investors, it has remained free of publicly reported scandals, controversial acquisitions or notable financial hits since its founding in 1997. Triton cherishes the shelter, it didn't want to ask any questions on Monday either NRC to answer. There is not much left about the Swedish founder Peder Prahl known than that he ever had a skiing accident and owns a second home on his own island near Stockholm.

Serious player

Triton, although unknown, is a serious player in the European private equity market, with invested capital of more than 18 billion euros. In 2015, it acquired the largest part of the bankrupt Imtech group, the profitable Scandinavian division Imtech Nordic, for 130 million euros. A bargain: according to the curators, this business unit was worth 250 million euros.

In 2019, Triton opened an office in Amsterdam's Zuidas, with the intention of making more acquisitions in the Netherlands. “We see more than enough opportunities here,” said Koos van de Linde, who would run the Amsterdam office, against it F.D. Triton already owned a majority stake in technical services company Unica, and in 2017 it had acquired 51 percent of the shares from the founding Van Vliet family. In the years that followed, acquisitions of tour operator Sunweb, machine builder Royal Reesink and the medical chain Bergman Clinics followed.

Initially, Triton also announced that it would take over tour operator Corendon, with the intention of merging it with Sunweb. But after the outbreak of the corona crisis, this was stopped at the end of 2020 – to the anger of Corendon.

The latter deal would have fitted in with a strategy that Triton regularly uses: acquiring a company and then growing it through acquisitions of other companies in the same sector. Areas that overlap – for example customer service or administration – can be merged and downsized, increasing profitability. Like this took Unica has had fifteen smaller competitors in recent years grew Imtech Nordic – now renamed Assemblin – is also struggling through a series of acquisitions.

Improve performance

And while some private equity funds prefer to sell acquired companies after three or four years, Triton usually takes a little more time. On average, the period from acquisition to sale is between five and six years, a source said on condition of anonymity. Longer is also possible; according to its own site, Triton has owned nine companies for ten years or more. Last year, Triton set up a new fund that allowed new and existing lenders to invest in four companies that Triton had owned for some time, including Unica and Assemblin. The investors in the 'old' fund could thus be repaid, with a profit.

Triton says it looks for “fundamentally sound European companies” that are not fully realizing their potential. After a takeover, directors are often allowed to remain in their post, but they will have to deal with external specialists who will help improve performance. “Creating value”, in private equity terms.

Triton invested millions in the acquisition and construction of padel courts in 2021

Opinions differ about the degree of control that incumbent directors and shareholders retain after a takeover. At technical service provider Unica kept The Van Vliet family claims to have a lot of influence, but at tour operator Sunweb, CEO Mattijs ten Brink suddenly left last summer due to a difference of opinion. He acknowledged LinkedIn that he had been fired.

Triton is certainly not afraid to take risks. For example, in 2021 it invested tens of millions of euros in the acquisition and construction of padel courts in Northeastern Europe. The self-created company LeDap (a reversal of 'padel') should grow from 90 sports centers and 600 jobs to more than 200 centers and 1,700 jobs in just over a year. Because the padel hype subsequently passed somewhat, the investment was not very successful. Triton had to write off more than 60 million euros on the padel centers in 2022, some of which have now been converted to shopping centers.