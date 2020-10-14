Highlights: Suhagan women were taking benefit of widow pension scheme in Badaun district by calling her husband dead

After the matter came up, there was a stir in the administrative staff, DM took cognizance, gave instructions

106 women who took benefit of widow pension scheme by showing husband dead

Badaun

In Badaun district of UP, a case of taking advantage of the widow pension scheme by Suhagan women has come to light as the husband is dead. The administration has received 106 such cases at present. Taking cognizance of the immediate case, the District Magistrate has also directed to recover the amount given to him along with the action to stop the pension. District Probation Officer Santosh Kumar said on Wednesday that there are a total of 106 women in the district who have taken advantage of pension by showing their husbands dead.

The official said that there are some cases in which the woman started taking pension after the death of the first husband, but did not stop her after the second marriage. The official said that at present all the pension received by Suhagan women are being withheld and the amount given to them as pension will also be recovered.

891 dead women were being given pension

Apart from this, he said that there are also 891 women who have died but till now the amount of pension going to their account will be closed. On this entire episode, Badaun District Collector Kumar Prashant says that some complaints have been received, they are being investigated. He said that this is a continuous process in which continuous investigation is going on and necessary action is also taken in it.