We meet people in different spheres of life; be it work, school, online, or just along the way, there is always a chance to interact. Interactions are easy to initiate. There is a large population in the world, and a good chunk of them can be found online also.

Starting an interaction is the easy part, maintaining it and turning it into something constant is where the work is. It all begins with giving a very good first impression.

No matter how good you are, you can’t fake a personality forever. Your personality is what makes you unique. It is the combination of all the things that make you who you are. It defines you, but the truth is that you might not even know what type of personality you have. Not to worry, Livebeam understands people and interactions and is here to help clear things out with this short and fun personality test suggested by Livebeam team for your joy and pleasure only.

What is Livebeam?

Livebeam is a communication and streaming platform created to promote genuine conversations and quality entertainment to all types of individuals. The platform sorts out both the social and emotional needs of a person.

Livebeam has a community filled with people who are gearing up and ready to communicate. You can easily make friends, chat buddies, and confidants. But, where does your personality come in?

As a user of Livebeam, you can access so many people. You can go from chat to chat till you find someone that you click with. However, how can someone click with you? You have to be able to give a good first impression to get the chat going. Luckily, Livebeam provides some conversation starters that you can use, but once the real conversation begins, who you truly are takes over.

Since your personality has a great effect on the impression you give, you need to work on knowing your personality and making an excellent first impression.

The Secret to a Good First Impression

A good first impression has many techniques, tips, and tricks that can make it a success. However, the basic ingredient to them all may be pretty simple; It’s knowing your personality.

Let’s give you a quick example to get you on board. Take, for example, an introvert with little social experience who isn’t in tune with the modern world. Now, imagine telling that person that he needs to say something funny to make a good first impression; how do you think he would fair? He would find it difficult to tell the right jokes or make the funny impressions that would do the job. This all involves the type of personality he has.

When you have a full understanding of your personality, then you know the type of tips that work for you and the type of impression to give. Not only that, but in a place like Livebeam filled with multiple communication choices, you are able to figure out people who have similar personalities to you and roll with them.

Now that you know how important your personality is to make a good first impression, take this easy personality test to see what type of first impression you make.

Livebeam Personality Test

In our bid to help you learn more about yourself, we have created this easy-to-do personality test where you can get to know what impression you give to new acquaintances. Take note of your answer to each question below. You could need a pen and paper while at it.

QUESTION Always Often Moderately seldom Not at all 1 Are you open to change? A C D E B 2 Are you creative? A B E C D 3 Do you plan for things? B E D A C 4 Do you pay attention to details? B E D A C 5 Do you like being the center of attraction? C A D B E 6 Do you have a lot of friends? C D A B E 7 Do you like being around people? C D A B E 8 Do you find it easy to make friends? C D A B E 9 Do you care for people? D B C A E 10 Do you like being by yourself? E B A D C

After carefully noting your answer to each question, separate how many of each letter you chose. Once that is done, are you interested in knowing what these answers mean? Well, let’s get to the results below.

Interpretation of your Result

This simple Livebeam personality test is created on the basis of the 5-factor model of personality, usually referred to as the “Big 5” personality traits. These 5 personality traits developed in 1949, duly researched and accepted in recent studies are the bedrock of the test you just took. Each letter represents a particular trait and you need to choose which letter you’ve got the most (there could be few as well).

Here are the 5 types of personal characteristics that tell about the first impression you give:

A = Openness

B = Conscientiousness

C = Extraversion

D = Agreeableness

E = Neuroticism

What Does Your Result Say About the Kind of First Impression You Give?

A. Openness

An open personality means you are quite spontaneous and open-minded. This is the personality of outgoing people who are always open to changes, conversations, and friendships.

First Impression: A person with an open personality will give the impression that they are fun to chat with, they will come up with topics to discuss, and being their friend can never be boring.

B. Conscientiousness

The conscientious personality is seen among more cautious people. This personality is found in people who plan their messages every step of the way and pay attention to how a conversation is going.

First Impression: A person with a conscientious personality will give the impression that they are kind of stiff. Humor and fun will be scarce, but they will be there for you and know when you aren’t doing so well.

C. Extraversion

The extravert personality is quite similar to people of the sanguine temperament. This is the personality of loquacious and sociable people, who are very expressive in their conversations and activities.

First Impression: An extravert personality will give a strong first impression. It defines a person who would likely take over the conversation and give you little or no room to talk. However, they have fun stories to tell and never run out of things to say.

D. Agreeableness

The agreeable personality shows a person with a cautious outgoing nature. The owners of this personality are in many places but never cause a nuisance. They are very moderate in their dealings and are easygoing.

First Impression: An agreeable personality is a very good chat buddy. They give the impression that they listen really well and always know what to say. They give a really balanced chat and people love to talk to them.

E. Neuroticism

People with a neurotic personality prefer to ride solo. They aren’t too comfortable around people, but they know how to balance the little that they have and make sure it remains stable.

First Impression: The neurotic personality gives a very technical first impression. People are unsure how to have a proper conversation with you, but if they are accepted they tend to understand you and show the unique impressions you’d rarely see in other chats.

In Conclusion…

You probably had a bit of each personality, but one seemed to have a higher value. This shows that you can also reflect parts of other personality types to approach people better. Knowing yourself fully will help you to start and maintain conversations and relationships on Livebeam or any other communication platform you find convenient for yourself.