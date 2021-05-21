Dragon Ball Z He introduced us to various villains in his chapters, but one of those that truly made us tremble was the fearsome Cell.

This insect-like android could absorb people using its stinger, and in the animated series we could see how it slowly extracted life from them.

As strange as it may sound Cell He didn’t always look so imposing, and one of the first sketches of his design even made him look like himself. ET

The strange sketches of Cell in Dragon Ball

The creation of Dragon ball It didn’t happen overnight, and the characters had to go through a long process to get the look we saw in the anime.

Cell was not the exception, and some years ago some of the sketches that gave rise to it were revealed, but there was one that caught our attention.

This villain begins his life in the form of an insect, although everything seems to indicate that they intended to make him look different, almost like Babidi, although in the drawing it looks more like ET

He doesn’t look like someone powerful at all.

As you can see, the shape of his head was a bit elongated and he had huge eyes on his sides, which took away all the imposing thing about him. Cell from Dragon ball.

Fortunately this design did not go beyond a simple sketch, and thanks to Akira toriyama We got to see the mighty warrior we met.

Even so, they had to make many different designs until they found the final one, and yes, these were also rescued so that we could see them.

These already look much better, although we prefer the final design.

We do not know if the first sketch proposed for Cell was taken up to create Babidi in Dragon Ball Z, but you cannot deny that the resemblance is very much.

Do you think they were right to reject it?

