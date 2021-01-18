After the passage of Filomena and with the cold wave that we are suffering these days in much of the Spanish geography, carrying some chains in the trunk, and especially knowing how to place them, can be of great help when driving with snow and ice. AND there are several possibilities, each with its own particularities, from those that are easier to install to those that guarantee greater durability. Also all of them with different prices, although an initial figure could be from about 35 euros the couple.

Link chains



The traditional steel link chain is the best known, consisting of several interlocking steel link chains. They usually include several manual tensioners with which we will ensure that the chain is well attached to the tire. They are very durable and resistant, but they are more complicated to place than the other models. They are also noisy and transmit vibrations through the steering and suspension. About 35 euros the couple.

Textile chains



They are more practical for drivers who make more occasional use of the chains. They are made up of a canvas cover that is fixed to the tire by means of an elastic band on the inside, and spokes or canvas on the outside. They are a bit more expensive than link chains. They are also the easiest and fastest to assemble and disassemble, and they are also the lightest. Their use is very little noticeable in terms of vibrations or tremors, but they are much less durable. The material with which they are made wears out quickly, so they are indicated for those who only use them occasionally. If we drive on the pavement without snow they deteriorate very quickly. From about 30 euros the game.

Composite or hybrid chains



They are very reminiscent of textile chains, but instead of being made with canvas, they are made with net. On the inside they are attached to the wheel with a comma, while on the outside it is fixed by several spokes. The net is made up of a woven plastic cable interior with steel links at the junctions and a textile outer covering. It is also placed relatively easily, although you need strength to be able to tighten the rubber. Another drawback is that they are much more expensive than conventional ones. From 70 to 95 euros the couple.

Spider or semi-automatic chains



They consist of two parts: a disc that is always placed on the rim, fixed to the screws, and the chain itself, which can be of various subtypes. The best known is a kind of caterpillar with rigid transversal bands, but we can also find them with a link chain and hard plastic bands. They are very fast to install and work very well on snow and ice, but they are also the most expensive by far, around 400 euros a pair. They are the most recommended for those who have to use them very frequently and in very adverse conditions.