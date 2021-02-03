On February 2, during the “anti-Russian action”, an unknown person stained the facade of the building of the Russian Consulate General in New York by throwing red paint at it. An employee of the diplomatic mission reported to RIA Novosti about the vandal attack.

“From 14:00 to 20:00 an anti-Russian rally was held near the building of the Consulate General, during which an unknown person wearing a mask fired paint several times. The facade, part of the building was stained with red paint, ”said the source.

According to a representative of the diplomatic mission, about ten people participated in the rally. “The general thrust of the action was anti-Russian,” said the consular officer. At the same time, the interlocutor of the agency did not specify what exactly the people were chanting or what they called for.

As reported in the Consulate General, the diplomatic mission asked the American Office for Diplomatic Missions to provide security. During the rally, diplomats also asked law enforcement officers to come to the consulate, but during the entire rally, the police did not appear.

According to Channel One, the Russian Consulate General noted that the hooligan actions of the attacking vandal could pose a threat to visitors and employees.

Russian diplomats also reported that from January 18, the consulate started having problems with telephone communications. “Some key lines still don’t work. We constantly contact the telephone company and officials, but we are constantly referred to technical problems, ”the diplomats say.

On its Facebook page, the Consulate General asked to contact the diplomatic mission by e-mail on all issues of interest. The required addresses can be found on the website www.newyork.mid.ru

The Russian Consulate General in New York is located in the center of Manhattan. It provides consular services to compatriots in the states of Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin.