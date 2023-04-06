Thursday, April 6, 2023, 5:49 p.m.





With the changes of season more than one has to get down to work and make a wardrobe change. You can take advantage of this moment to separate clothes that you no longer use and organize your closet so that it is easier to find what you need. Once you have ordered your closet and clothes drawers, it is time to choose a good air freshener for these areas.

More than one will wonder what type of air freshener is most suitable for cabinets and drawers at home. When you have clothes stored for a long time without any type of air freshener, it usually catches a smell of humidity and dust that can spoil your clothes. Therefore, you should choose some simple and cheap methods that will help you give another fragrance to your clothes. The most suitable elements for perfuming clothes can be aromatic bags, specific air fresheners for wardrobes, and even solid soaps. These types of products will give a very special and pleasant touch to your clothes.

Air fresheners for your closet



1. Lavender bags. It is customary to use sachets with any type of aromatic herb to get a better smell in your drawers. You can replace chemical air fresheners with these types of products. Lavender sachets are small air fresheners that have dried lavender flowers inside. This product is known for its pleasant fragrance and will help keep your drawers and cupboards smelling good.

2. Scented soap. It may sound to you that in your grandmother’s house the drawers with the sheets were decorated with scented soap. It is a tradition that will bring a delicate and fresh touch to your clothes. Keep a soap between the drawers of your closet and every time you open them you will notice its good smell.

3. Moth repellent without naphthalene. Another of the elements used to keep your clothes smelling good are the classic moth bags. This object allows you to enjoy its smell with a sensation of freshness and, in addition, it protects your clothes from moths and mites.

4. Electric aroma mister. Dust also accumulates on your clothes creating bad odors. To put an end to this sensation, you can resort to an aroma mister, this device vaporizes the fragrances creating a refreshing mist.

5. Wooden rings with cedar essential oil. This oil is a natural fragrance that offers a fresh and purifying scent to cabinets and drawers. In addition, this object also serves to protect your clothes from moths.