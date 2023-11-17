Home page politics

There are many indications that the Ukraine war will enter its third year in 2024. Experts classify what Kiev’s troops will need against Vladimir Putin’s army.

Kiev – The fronts have truly hardened in the Ukraine war. In the fight against Russia’s attack, the Ukrainian commander-in-chief, General Valeriy Zalushnyj, recently admitted this.

Ukraine War: Front is deadlocked in the south at the Dnipro and in the east at Bakhmut

“Ukraine not only stopped the invasion of a much stronger enemy, but also liberated a large part of its territory. But now the war is entering a new phase: into what we in the military call ‘positional warfare’, i.e. stagnating and grueling battles like in the First World War,” Saluschnyj recently wrote in a guest article for The Economist. In the south and east – the front lines are deadlocked everywhere, while the Ukrainian armed forces are fending off fierce Russian attacks near Avdiivka.

Ukraine offensive in 2024? Military analyst believes there will be a new attempt against Russia’s army

Nevertheless, political advisor Stefan Gady says Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) With a view to 2024: “If Ukraine can compensate for its deficits or even establish superiority in ammunition and electronic warfare, breakthroughs with larger units may become possible.” IPPEN.MEDIA analyzed what the Ukrainian troops would then need for a new offensive.

Ukraine needs much more ammunition to defend against the Russian army

Much more ammunition: By the end of the year, Western allies wanted to provide Kiev with one million 155mm artillery shells. However, “only” 300,000 of these had been delivered by mid-November. What’s more: Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) admitted that the target of one million was clearly missed. Calls are coming from Eastern Europe for decisive attempts to rescue the European Union’s ammunition plan. If sufficient ammunition cannot be organized from our own warehouses and through our own orders from industry, we should buy from third countries, said Estonia’s Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur German Press Agency (dpa).

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba criticized in an interview with the Ukrainian Pravda a “deplorable state of (European, d. Red.) Armaments industry”. At the beginning of October, the Federal Ministry of Defense ordered tens of thousands of L15 projectiles from the Rheinmetall arms company. The Düsseldorf company confirmed on its website also that the first batch of 35 mm ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft gun tank was delivered. “Several tens of thousands of shots of the total 300,000 shots for Ukraine will be manufactured and made available by the end of the year,” it said.

Ukraine needs armored vehicles for the wounded and more battle tanks

Much more armored vehicles and tanks: While Moscow autocrat Vladimir Putin’s regime often sends Russian soldiers to the front with ancient tanks, Ukrainians are eagerly awaiting dozens of Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks from Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands. Berlin had promised Kiev “more than 100 of these battle tanks” by the summer. But only 30 copies have arrived.

Rheinmetall recently stated, to deliver 25 prepared “Leos” 1 during the course of 2024. There would be a total of 55. On behalf of the Dutch and Danish governments, Rheinmetall also wants to deliver 14 Leopard 2A4s to the Ukrainian armed forces next year. Experts criticize that the Ukrainians especially need armored rescue vehicles for the wounded. In keeping with this, Russian bloggers are spreading drone footage of Ukrainian soldiers trying to save an injured man on a pickup truck – before the drone hits them.

If Ukraine can compensate for its deficits or even establish superiority in ammunition and electronic warfare, breakthroughs with larger forces may become possible.

Ukraine’s top general calls for more and more modern electronic weapons

Effective electronic weapons Saluzhny demanded emphatically. “We have to blind the thermal imaging cameras of the Russian drones at night with strobe lights. (…) Electronic warfare is the key to victory in drone warfare,” explained the 50-year-old. It’s about “jamming communications and navigation signals.”

“We need (…) expanded production lines for our electronic anti-drone systems in Ukraine and abroad. “We need to improve our drones’ electronic warfare capability over a wider range of the radio spectrum while preventing our own drones from being inadvertently jammed,” he said. Gady explained: “Russian electronic warfare is superior to Ukrainian warfare on large parts of the front.” There is a need for “mass production of electronic weapons, especially jammers and attack drones.”

Because of Russian attacks: Ukrainian troops are exhausted, according to military experts

A breather until spring 2024: Major offensive operations are not to be expected in winter simply because of the difficult weather conditions. According to President Zelensky, the defense of critical infrastructure will be tough enough. “Combat morale is still high, but soldiers are exhausted. There are significant losses,” explained analyst Gady SZ: “In the infantry units, i.e. the units that primarily carry out offensive operations, there are hardly any units that are really capable of attacking anymore.” This is noticeable because it was units like the 3rd Assault Brigade, notorious in Ukraine, that In the summer, they took trench after trench. In winter they probably need a break too. (pm)