When the sun shines, people still walk here and there on the streets in Kharkov. “Especially people with children come during the day to take a breath, go for a walk. They’ve been underground all night,” Violetta Kosjyna (33) said over the phone. Koshyna sees them walking as she drives through the city. She leads the team of volunteers who arrange, prepare, and deliver food to shelters for the Life Changer organization.

Her day begins at 6 a.m., when the curfew ends. Then it is making an inventory of what is available, how many people need to be fed, where they live, what medicines are available. The most important message of the day comes from her husband at the front – “I live” at a fixed time every morning. “When that message comes later, it’s really scary.”

The food situation in Kharkiv has been dire for a week, says Koshyna. “Sometimes we can buy something in the supermarket, or a load comes in by train. But there is practically no food left in the city.” Flour is hard to come by, so she hasn’t seen bread for a while. But the menu does not remain empty: “Today we are making buckwheat stew with potatoes. Last weekend, the organization served 72 addresses with air-raid shelters, now about a hundred. “We have an appointment with the supermarket for rice, buckwheat and more. If we have some money and it’s there, they put it aside and we buy it to bring to people.”

Barrage of bombs

Kharkiv is only 25 kilometers from the Russian border. In peacetime it is a fifteen minute drive from the ring road, but now the Russian army has not yet covered the distance after a month. As the Russians rolled over the border with their tanks, they opened a broad front from the north. In the northeast they were pushed back, but in the northwest they captured another access road.

The siege is accompanied by a barrage of bombs on the city itself. The most recent count, of March 21, is that eight hundred residential buildings have been damaged, but that number has since become obsolete. In the northeast of the city, the Saltivka district has been virtually bombed, but there are still people underground. What the city looks like? “Broken,” says Koshyna. “I cannot describe more because then I will cry.”

Ukrainians with hot food, diapers and medicines, provided by Life Changer.

There is a curfew in the city from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. There is heavy bombing in between, says Kosjyna. “Last night a bomb fell every thirty minutes.” Hundreds of thousands of people have already fled the city, which had almost one and a half million inhabitants. Who are left behind? Families, sometimes with a disabled child or parent, who would not survive the flight. Elderly people who can no longer get out of bed. But also people who don’t want to leave.

It’s not life, you have to understand that Violetta Kosjyn caregiver

“People who know they have no other options,” says Kosjyna. “Many people who have left Ukrainian cities now have no place to live. They are in schools, nurseries or sports clubs. It’s not life, you have to understand that.”

Viktoria Minenko with her dogs in Lviv. Photo Viktoria Minenko

One of the Kharkivites who has taken up residence in such a school in the western city of Lviv is doll maker and dog breeder Viktoria Minenko (53). She doubted for two weeks whether she should leave and she understands why some townspeople stay behind: “People are afraid to die on the way, they cannot see what lies in the future. I took a risk, some people don’t want to take a risk.”

In the end, she didn’t leave so much for herself. “I left the city heartbroken, but I wanted to save my parents and my dogs from the bombs,” she wrote via Facebook Messenger. Her father (84) survived the occupation of Kharkov by the Germans as a boy. “He can’t walk without help and his vision is very bad.” She bought three tickets for a bus to Lviv, for 97 euros each. As bombs fell around them, they left the city at 2 p.m. on March 7. Her fourteen dogs, shih tzus, packed together in two transport boxes measuring 50 by 30 centimeters and a smaller one 40 by 25 centimeters. “I didn’t know if they would survive.” 25 hours later they arrived.

People are afraid to die on the road Viktoria Minenkoc fled from Kharkiv

“It was too expensive to rent a house, so we live in a gym locker room, with no windows. My mother of 74 and I sleep on wooden benches. I wouldn’t be able to rent anything in Europe either, so I live from day to day.” Viktoria would like to go back to work, but has nothing to do with her puppets. “I only saved the living: people, dogs, I left all materials at home.” She shares a video showing her drinking from a cup and eating a biscuit as the fuzzy dogs, including six puppies, jump up to be petted. “I have dogs that I gave shelter before the war and bought away from a difficult situation. They love me very much, they are my children.” Kharkiv calls it “the most beautiful European city in the world”. She wants to go back as soon as she can.

“Kharkov is like a turtle,” Anna Silayeva writes in her diary for Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne. “Kharkov has violated the laws of evolution – within thirty days the city has been given a protective shell. A physical and emotional armor.” She refers to armed forces and their firearms, to the cellars that are now shelters, and to the metro stations.

Silajeva prefers to use imagery to give form to the indescribable. Life goes on underground. According to her, that most resembles the wagons in a long-distance train. “The passengers sat down, got to know each other, argued, developed a relationship with the conductor, got bored and had as much fun as possible. They have conversations in line for the toilets. Someone got out, another passenger took his place. Only the landscape outside the window does not change. And actually there are no windows.”

A metro station in Kharkiv functions as an air raid shelter. Photo Roman Pilipey/EPA

Aid organizations In Kharkiv and beyond

The Life Changer organization has been providing humanitarian aid to families since 2015, children and the elderly from the Jewish community in Ukraine. When the war broke out, the organization leveraged its network in 35 cities to help as many people as possible, regardless of religion or age. Employees and volunteers now help about 40,000 people with food, medicine and clothing and organize evacuations. Humanitarian aid is also provided in Kharkov in 26 branches from post offices. The war puts poor Ukrainians in extra trouble† Less money also means fewer flight options. UNICEF concluded in 2021 that almost half of Ukrainian families lived below the poverty line. Before the current crisis started, estimated refugee organization UNHCR that some 3 million Ukrainians needed humanitarian aid.