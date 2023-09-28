The Penelope association, which deals with missing persons, asked an expert to help reconstruct Kata’s face today. This is what the little girl who vanished into thin air almost four months ago would look like

The Penelope Association, which helps the families of missing people, asked an expert for help to understand what Kata would be like today. There 5 year old girl And disappeared into thin air almost four months ago. She was last seen walking away from her family outside the former Astor hotel in Florence, which was occupied illegally. Then nothing. Here are the images of his reconstructed face, to understand what he might be like now.

Four months after his abduction, Kata could be thinnerhaving a more gaunt face, but the same lively eyes and that beautiful smile that, unfortunately, we have come to know in these four months in which the investigators looked for her everywhere.

The National Association of Families and Friends of Missing Persons Penelope asked forensic anthropologist Chantal Milani to reconstruct the face of Kataleya Alvarez. To understand how it might have changed since last June 10th, the day she vanished into thin air in Florence.

Just in recent days, new news has arrived from the investigations, which on the one hand reassures, but on the other still poses the same question: what happened to Kata? The blood traces found in a room of the former Astor hotel do not, in fact, belong to the little girl.

The investigators found no traces of the little girl even in the two trolleys and the bag that they had seized last June 17 from two Peruvian cousins ​​and a Romanian citizen, during the clearance of the structure which had been occupied for months.

We asked Dr. Chantal Milani, a forensic anthropologist, to help us reconstruct a somewhat disguised image of Kataleya, in the hypothesis of an attempt to hide her physicality as a child.

This is what we read in the caption that accompanies the image with the reconstructed face of little Kata. In the hope that she will soon find herself safe and sound. And may a mystery that holds the whole country in anguish be revealed.