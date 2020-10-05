Diet chart for Timur Yes, Kareena has made a diet chart for Taimur. In one of her interviews, Kareena had told what things are included in the diet chart of Taimur. Kareena considers herself a hyper paranoid with Timur’s diet. Also read: Feed this dish to a 1-year-old child, it will be easy to digest, will get many benefits

Tough rules have been made for Timur Kareena says that Taimur is not allowed to eat anything outside when going to any birthday party. Kareena also believes that it is not right to stop Timur from doing so, but outside junk food will not be good for his health.

Timur likes this thing Taimur, son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, likes to eat chips but Kareena is very strict about her diet. She does not allow Timur to eat everything and mostly gives him khichdi, idli, dosa and homemade healthy food.

Plan yourself Kareena Kapoor also told that she also works on the mile plan every month of Timur and keeps changing the diet according to the seasonal fruits and vegetables. Kareena herself makes changes in the diet plan of Taimur by herself. In which month, which fruit and vegetable will eat Timur, all these are decided by Kareena herself.

Feeding children right food is nothing short of winning a battle. Nutritious and balanced diet is very important for the correct development of children and you know how much the children are reluctant to eat healthy food. The mother has to spend a lot of mind to choose the right food for the child and Kareena Kapoor, like every mother, feels the same.