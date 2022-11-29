Juventus: Turin prosecutor’s office documents to be examined by the FIGC

The proceedings on the Juventus capital gains case I am in FIGC Federal Prosecutor’s Office. According to what we learn, the papers have arrived and are now subjected to analysis by the competent body. It will be assessed whether or not new elements could emerge for the reopening of a file on capital gains after the sporting sentence that has already acquitted the Juventus club.

What is Juventus at risk at a sporting level? According to what the Gazzetta website explains, in the meantime “the chief prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné must now analyze them, page after page, to understand two fundamental things: whether there are the details for the “procedure for revocation” of the sentence that in the Federal Court of Appeal he had acquitted the eleven clubs and the 59 executives under accusation for the capital gains case, including the Juventus players, and those for the opening of a new file on the issue of private agreements between clubs and players”.

Having said this, on a theoretical level, the sanctions on violations in management and economic matters, and therefore on administrative offences, are regulated by article 31 of the sports justice code. The scenarios? Many and it’s just scenarios for the moment. According to the gazette, if “the falsification of one’s accounting or administrative documents or any other illicit or elusive activity” (from capital gains to salaries) allows one to obtain registration for the championship, the penalty is heavy. Paragraph 2 states that the sanctions range from “penalty of one or more points in the standings” to the “relegation to the last place in the standings of the relevant championship and therefore the passage to the lower category”, up to the exclusion from the championship with assignment by the Federal Council to one of the lower category championships. If the change in the budget is not decisive for enrollment in the championship, the sanctions (paragraph 1) would be limited to a hefty fine and the inhibition of the executives involved, therefore without penalty points, as requested by Chiné already in the first instance.

Exor, majority shareholder of Juventus with 63.7% of the capital, could put his hands on his portfolio again and be called to subscribe to a new capital increase for the club after those completed in 2021 and 2020, equal to 400 and 300 million euros respectively. This was claimed by Equita analysts in the aftermath of the en masse resignation of the Bianconeri board of directors. The new board will be appointed at the shareholders’ meeting on 18 January 2023. For Exor, the 63.8% stake in Juventus at market prices is worth only 2% of the NAV, but, as already reported by Equita, in the last 4 years it has requested the pro-rata injection of resources for 450 million to cover the losses, one of the reasons (although not the main one) which, according to analysts, explains the high discount on the NAV which Exor has been dealing with since the beginning of the year (>40%). “In the June draft budget, equity had fallen to 169 million (after losses of 254 million) and we believe that a further capital increase cannot be ruled out”, the Equita experts specify.

