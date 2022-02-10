The Portuguese brace knocks Leicester out. Gunners ok away from home with Wolverhampton in a sort of European “playoff”

At Anfield the first as owner of the new signing Diaz is staged, but the cover, at Liverpool, is all for Jota: with one goal per time the Portuguese stretches Leicester (2-0) and keeps alive the race towards the first place. Klopp’s team remains in the wake of Guardiola’s (at-9 but with a game to recover and a direct match still to be played). Arsenal hit a heavy and characterful success on Wolverhampton’s field (0-1 by Gabriel): despite the twenty minutes spent outnumbered (Martinelli expelled), Arteta’s Gunners won their first Premier victory of their 2022. And they go to -1 from the Champions area.

LIVERPOOL-LEICESTER 2-0 – At the start Leicester is dangerous with Maddison (8 ‘). Then the game is all in Reds colors (65% of total ball possession, 11 shots on target against the only one of the Foxes). Liverpool showed up on 19 minutes with an Alexander-Arnold effort saved by Schmeichel. At 34 ‘Klopp’s team breaks the balance: on the developments of a corner Jota takes advantage of a rebound in the area and deposits on the net. At the end of the fraction Jota nearly doubled (46 ‘): Schmeichel tells him no. At the start of the shooting the script is repeated: the Dane opposes the attempt of the Portuguese inspired (48 ‘). At 60 ‘Klopp brings in Salah, on his return from the Africa Cup. The Egyptian, face to face with the opposing goalkeeper, nearly doubled in the 75th minute: Schmeichel raised the wall. The 2-0 is in the air. And, after the crossbar hit by Salah in the 79th minute, the usual Jota, in goal on an assist from Matip, rounds up the score (87 ‘). Liverpool climb to 51 and are second at -9 from City; Rodgers’ Leicester remains twelfth at 26. See also Frenkie de Jong rescues Barcelona in Vitoria

WOLVERHAMPTON 0-1 ARSENAL – A hard-fought competition is being played at Molineux in the struggle towards Europe. Arsenal does not shine (41% of ball possession and only 2 shots on goal against 4 of the Wolves) but in the 25th minute they unlock the match: from a corner kick born a beat and counter in the hosts’ area, resolved on the net, after the empty exit of Sa, by Gabriel, in a goal from two steps. Wolves ‘strong-willed reaction: Jimenez’s header, Ramsdale’s parade (37’). At 43 ‘Lacazette tries, at 45’ Neves replies: the balance holds. In the second half Lage’s team pushed for a draw: in the 54th minute double attempt by Podence and Dendoncker. At 69 ‘Arsenal remained in ten for Martinelli’s expulsion (double yellow in less than a minute) but still managed to bring the whole stakes to London. Gunners fifth, with 39 points, -1 from West Ham and with two games to catch up. Wolverhampton also have two fewer games: Wolves are eighth (34 points) at -5 from Arsenal. See also Tadej Pogacar has already defined its objectives for 2022

February 10, 2022 (change February 11, 2022 | 00:30)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Jota #Liverpool #give #Premier #Arsenal #Champions #League #victory