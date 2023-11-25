Comparisons are always imperfect, but the mood on the side Javier Milei since his resounding victory eight days ago is inevitably reminiscent of the mood we saw after the current presidents Gabriel Boric, of Chile, and Gustavo Petro, from Colombia, were elected. And yes, that’s a sign of potential trouble ahead.

It is true that the situation of Argentina today is very different from other countries region of. The country is on the verge of hyperinflation and an even worse economic collapse. The president-elect will need to become de facto president as soon as possible to help prevent the sinking of the ship before taking the oath of office on December 10. Even so, during this brief transition, Milei can learn from the mistakes Boric and Petro made during their first months in office.



Boric won the position in December 2021 by almost the same margin as Milei just won, earning 56% of the vote to his opponent’s 44%. Petro won last June by a smaller margin of 3 points. However, both presidents misunderstood the real reason for their victories.

In retrospect, it is clear that Boric and Petro They won primarily because voters intended to punish the administration in power, not because voters fully embraced their agendas for radical transformation. If Milei makes the same mistake and interprets 55.7% support which he received in the second round as proof that the majority of Argentines are born-again libertarians, he is in for a rude awakening.

In fact, Argentines wanted to punish the current Peronist government of Alberto Fernández and the almost two decades of the Kirchnerist version of Peronism. People voted in against the status quo because he wants the country to get back on the right path.

People didn’t vote to support all the radical economic experiments Milei campaigned for that haven’t been tried anywhere else. After all, in the first roundMilei received less than 30% of the votes. Because she lacks an effective majority in the legislative assembly (Congress), Milei will have to prove that she can work as a team and build consensus if she wants to prevent the ship from sinking even further under her rule.

Radical changes

As candidates, Boric and Petro also promised radical, state-centered economic and social transformations for their respective countries. Boric did not use a chainsaw in his campaign, but declared that just as Chile had been the cradle of neoliberalism, it would also be his graveyard if he won the presidency. At the same time, in June of this year, Petro called to put an end to the “neoliberal night” which began with the fall of the Berlin Wall, where human beings compete “like in a horse race.”

Rhetoric aside, within a few months of their terms, it became clear that the radical campaign promises made by Boric and Petro would not be fulfilled. Voters were unhappy with the status quo and wanted change, but they didn’t like the exchange rate that those transformative presidents were trying to carry out.

Boric and Petro lost their ad hoc majorities in their legislative assemblies when moderate congressmen abandoned ship as presidential approval decreased (according to recent surveys, Boric’s disapproval is at 65% and Petro’s is at 66%).

To advance their reform agendas, Boric and Petro had to soften their legislative initiatives and move away from the founding discourse that they so strongly defended during their campaign. It is true that Petro and Boric continue to use combative speech from time to time, but that is more associated with the frustration of not being able to do things and even with a feeling of resignation, like when Boric admitted in July that a part of him still wanted to overthrow capitalism.

Argentina today finds itself in a much more complicated situation than that of Chile and Colombia when Boric and Petro assumed power. The status quo in Argentina is unsustainable. Milei cannot afford to limit itself to diluted reforms. Abolishing the Central Bank and advancing dollarization will be almost impossible objectives. But cut subsidies governments and reducing the number of public sector workers is feasible, as long as he can gather the necessary political support in Congress.

The most likely votes will be among the center-right and moderate legislators of Mauricio Macri’s PRO, the Radical Party and perhaps even some of the members of the right wing of the Peronist party. To achieve the goal of forming a legislative majority, Milei will need to maintain popular support. Her honeymoon will be short. The Argentines They will approve of Milei if they see evidence that the country is moving in the right direction.

If Milei continues with his campaign strategy and polarizes the electorate by talking about good and bad Argentines, lThe moderates will begin to reject him, in the same way that the voters did with Petro and Boric.

To succeed, Milei would have to put down the chainsaw and understand that Argentines elected him not because they really believed in his economic program, but because they thought the current status quo was unsustainable. A measured and calculated approach will be necessary.

AUTHOR: PATRICIO NAVIA

AMERICAS QUARTERLY

Contributing columnist for Americas Quarterly, professor of Liberal Studies at New York University and professor of Political Science at the Diego Portales University of Chile. A ‘mini-Trump’ or an Argentine phenomenon?

Both are direct, emphatic and sometimes ribald. Both evoke a return to past glories and were built from the media with a visceral hatred of the left and politicians. Even so, equating Javier Milei

with Donald Trump it can be a bit forced. The Argentine Milei, in his words the “first liberal libertarian president in the history of humanity,” is, to a certain extent, a local expression of a global current and is for this reason often compared to former US president Donald Trump. Both cultivate the mythology of the outsider, they became famous thanks to television and

they belong to a new right

which has other representatives in Jair Bolsonaro, former president of Brazil, and the Vox party of Spain. For all this, Milei, a 53-year-old economist, is often described as “mini-Trump” or “Trump of the Pampas” to describe him in a nutshell.But Milei’s victory on Sunday with 55% of the votes is deeply rooted in local circumstances: anti-Peronism and the revision of the narrative about the dictatorship. But, above all, the economy. “There is a family resemblance, without a doubt, but it is a mistake to simply subsume them to the same movement, without taking into account local particularities,” Gabriel Vommaro, a doctor in Sociology and Political Analyst, told AFP.For this reason, Michael Shifter, a researcher at the Inter-American Dialogue think tank, based in Washington, also estimated that comparing them is “a bit forced”, because Milei is a product “

of the depth of the Argentine crisis and the generalized desperation that people feel”

.

A 20-year crisis

Argentina, which is going through its worst crisis in 20 years, with annualized inflation of 143% and 40% poverty, voted decisively for the candidate who promised a radical change in the economic model. To explain his victory, analyst Carlos Germano thinks that, despite the fact that Milei has a right-wing speech, we should not focus so much on ideology, but rather on “the fatigue and lack of predictability” that Argentines suffer.

In addition, Vommaro highlighted that “Milei is really an emerging anti-establishment”, unlike Trump and Bolsonaro, and recalled that in Congress he only has the third minority. Trump won the presidency and governed the United States from 2016 to 2020 alongside the traditional Republican Party. Bolsonaro had been a deputy for a couple of decades and also became president with the support of “established actors in politics,” the expert added. But mostly, “Milei is a libertarian, and Trump is the furthest thing from a libertarian you can imagine,” Shifter said.

For the Argentine president-elect, the free market must determine all commercial relations,

while Trump was a nationalist who defended protectionism and local industry.

Finally, neither Trump nor Bolsonaro went as far as advocating the elimination of the State in the economic sphere and “dynamiting” the Central Bank, which for Milei is “a mechanism by which politicians defraud Argentines.”

opportunistic battle Social networks and the so-called “cultural battle” that is fought there, and which gained relevance during the Trump era, catapulted Milei’s popularity. The “cultural battle” is an ideological conflict over issues such as feminism, decriminalization of abortion, LGBTI+ rights and sexual education. In this debate, the right considers itself a minority defeated in the name of “political correctness” and vindicates its right to a supposedly lost freedom of expression. Although

“Milei is an ally and in his coalition there are central actors in that battle

global culture”, the topic “is not something central to his speech,” Vommaro highlighted. However, he does “participate in this opportunistically, because he realizes that there is an opportunity to represent sectors that lacked political voice,” added the analyst.For example, the conservative influencer Agustín Laje, author of books on the subject such as The Cultural Battle, is one of Milei’s ideological advisors and went on stage with him at the closing of the campaign. There, Laje said that the new government will seek to plebiscite the abortion law and “remove all the progressivism of the State, that is

gender ministries,

diversities, ‘dumb’ (corrupt) feminists, LGBTI+ lobbies….”

The nostalgic look at the past is also commonplace in Trump and Milei. Milei vindicates Juan Bautista Alberdi, father of the Argentine Constitution in the 19th century, whom the libertarian perceives as the inspirer of the country’s first economic development. “Today we embrace freedom to once again be a world power,” Milei declared in his victory speech. AND

Trump congratulated him with a version

of his motto ‘Make America Great Again’, telling him: “Make Argentina great again.”

AUTHOR: LEILA MACOR