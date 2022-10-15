





In the country that is among the 20 richest in the world, statistics show that one in six citizens is threatened by poverty. But what is it like to be poor among Germans? People sleeping on the street, mothers who give up some meals to be able to feed their children better, retirees who look for returnable bottles in garbage cans: although Germany is one of the richest countries in the world, 13.8 million of its 83.2 million inhabitants suffer from poverty or are threatened by it. This is the result of the most recent report on the subject by the national welfare association Paritätischer Wohlfahrtsverband.

In a report published in 2022, the German government also claims that there is a growing gap between the rich and the poor in the country. This does not mean that in Germany you have to go hungry or cold, or die sick because you do not have access to health care.

In the branch of the social sciences, a distinction is made between absolute poverty, where one is unable to satisfy the most basic needs, and relative poverty, which is measured by the average living conditions in a society.

Wealth unevenly distributed

Germany occupies the 20th position in the ranking of the richest countries in the world, last updated in 2021. It is based on the country’s prosperity, which can be measured by the so-called Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita. For this, the value of all goods and merchandise produced is divided by the number of inhabitants. In Germany, this equates to just over $50,700 per capita, from children to the elderly.

For comparison: Luxembourg is the richest country in the world. The small European state generated a GDP of around US$136,700 per capita in 2021. The ten poorest countries in the world are in Africa. Burundi, at the bottom of the list, has a GDP per capita of US$270.

Poverty, a matter of definition

While in the world’s poorest countries many live in absolute poverty, in Europe there is generally relative poverty, a life with severe material limitations. Most of the time, those affected can only survive by giving up many goods considered normal by the majority of the population.

In the EU, people with less than 60% of the average income in their country are considered at risk of poverty or poor. Those who earn less than 50% of the average are considered very poor.

In the case of Germany, single people living on less than 1,148 euros net monthly are considered poor. For single parents with a small child, the amount is 1,492 euros, and for a couple with two small children, 2,410 euros. This value is considered after deductions for taxes and social security contributions, and social benefits are added.

Poor, even with social benefits

Germany considers itself a welfare state. Those who cannot find work, cannot work and have no income receive the basic social benefit, also known colloquially as Hartz 4, which guarantees living expenses.

In addition, rent, electricity and gas costs, as well as health insurance, are covered by the State. In 2020, about 5.3 million in Germany were supported wholly or partially by the Hartz 4 budget.

Those who live alone and single parents receive 449 euros per month. This money is used to pay for food, clothing and, among other things, body care, household items, internet, telephone and electricity. If two beneficiaries are partners living in the same household, the rate is reduced to 404 euros for each. For each child, between 285 and 376 euros are paid, depending on age.

How much do you need to live?

Organizations repeatedly criticize that in Germany the basic security of social security does not protect against poverty and is not sufficient for “real participation” in life. The German government wants to increase the benefit to 502 euros from 2023. According to social scientist and researcher Christoph Butterwegge, even that will not be enough: 650 euros would be needed to live “with dignity” in the country: for example, being able to eat in a healthy way.

In fact, the calculation of the social benefit has a narrow margin. Five euros per person per day are calculated for food. “For this to be enough, poor families usually buy less food or food of worse quality”, notes an analysis published by the Heinrich Böll Foundation in 2021. In this context, the foundation, linked to the Green Party, speaks of “the risk of food poverty”. .

Retirees also suffer

The situation is getting worse and worse due to inflation and it also affects those who until now have managed to survive without help. More and more citizens are unable to afford the rising prices of bread, milk, fruits and vegetables at the supermarket.

Institutions that collect food and distribute it to the needy are also affected. In 2020, about 1.1 million used free food distribution services, and now the total number is 2 million.

Poverty is also increasingly a problem among the elderly, who complain about low pensions. Women are more affected than men because many work part-time and are paid less. A study by the Bertelsmann Foundation estimates that about 20% of retirees could be affected by poverty in old age in 2036.

hidden poverty

Retirees whose pensions are particularly low may apply for additional financial assistance from the state, as can those whose work is poorly paid or who can only work part-time because they are caring for their children. However, many avoid turning to the State and admitting their need.

Studies indicate that two-thirds of those who would be entitled to this additional money resign out of shame. Older people, on the other hand, prefer to try to work more to earn extra income. Or they collect returnable bottles from the garbage cans to have a few more euros in their wallets.

Poor despite work

In Germany, the number of those who cannot support themselves, even with a full-time job, also grows. The minimum wage has risen to 12 euros an hour, but with it, singles without children who work 40 hours a week earn a net salary of around 1,480 euros. Although the amount is nominally above the poverty line, it is practically devoured by inflation.

The problem also affects students, especially if they need BaföG, as state funding for university students is called. The maximum monthly benefit amount is €934, which includes the subsidy to pay for housing and health insurance, an amount that is well below the relative poverty line in Germany.

No prospect of improvement

The German government wants to use 200 billion euros to cushion the consequences of rising energy. However, the money will not cover, by far, all the additional costs, and economists believe that inflation will remain high. Life in Germany will remain expensive, and this will be felt mainly by those who earn little and do not have financial reserves.







