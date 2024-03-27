What it will be: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

Tonight, Wednesday 27 March 2024, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1 Cosa will be broadcast, a 2020 film directed by Francesco Bruni. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Bruno Salvati is a not very successful film director, recently separated from his wife Anna, with whom he remains on good terms. Anna and Bruno have two children: Adele, a twenty-year-old manager, and Tito, a problematic teenager. From tests carried out following a slight physical trauma, Bruno discovers that he has a form of leukemia. His father, Umberto, decides to reveal to him the existence of his half-sister, given that Tito and Adele are not suitable for haematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The director thus sets off on a journey, with his father and children, in search of a woman called Fiorella. The four manage to find Bruno's half-sister, who initially appears shaken and reluctant to have her marrow removed, but later agrees to her donation. The narration intersperses the part spent in the hospital for chemotherapy before the transplant and the remaining part of the story.

What it will be: the cast

We've seen the plot of What Will Be, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Kim Rossi Stuart: Bruno Salvati

Lorenza Guess: Anna

Barbara Ronchi: Fiorella

Giuseppe Pambieri: Umberto

Ninni Bruschetta: producer

Raffaella Lebboroni: doctor

Nicola Nocella: nurse Nicola

Fotinì Peluso: Adele

Tancredi Galli: Tito

Elettra Dallimore Mallaby: Bruno's mother

Stefano Rossi Giordani

Streaming and TV

Where to see What will be on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast tonight – Wednesday 27 March 2024 – at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.