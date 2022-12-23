Last Wednesday (21), the president of Ukraine spoke before a joint session of the US Congress. It was Volodymyr Zelensky’s first trip outside his country since Russia’s invasion in February. Quite symbolic that this trip was to Washington, Ukraine’s biggest supporter in the conflict and also where the messages of this visit would be needed.

According to the Polish press, Zelensky arrived at the border between Ukraine and Poland by train, crossing through the town of Przemysl. From there, he took a convoy of cars to Rzeszow, where he boarded a US Air Force plane to Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, home to US presidential planes. Upon disembarking, Zelensky was wearing his usual outfit of military sweats and boots.

Throughout the visit, including a bilateral meeting with Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, Zelensky kept his military attire in shades of olive green, just as he did when he received foreign dignitaries in his capital or in videos for the international community. In the case of the visit to the USA, some politicians in the country considered the act of being dressed like that in the White House and in Congress a lack of respect.

Zelensky can have many faults and each reader can have their opinion about him. One attribute that cannot be denied, however, is the fact that he is a great communicator. This is his profession, it is how he became a celebrity in his country, the path that led him to the presidency. His “inappropriate” costumes seek to communicate the idea that the country is in a perennial war, without intervals, without “breaks” for suits.

military aid

At the Oval Office meeting, another package of nearly $2 billion in direct US military assistance to the Ukrainians was announced, including munitions and a battery for the Patriot system, the main anti-aircraft system in the US arsenal. Other batteries have already been positioned near the border between Ukraine and NATO countries, now with one supplied directly to Ukrainians.

The system is intended to support Ukraine’s defenses against Russian cruise missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s energy and sanitation infrastructure. Joe Biden said that, because the system is defensive, Russia should not see the gesture as an “escalation” in the conflict. Not that it matters much at the moment, which is one of the intentions of the visit.

As we mentioned, Zelensky traveled via Poland. On the way back, he even met with Polish authorities. Not on the way, important. In proportion to their budgets, Poland and Lithuania are the countries that have helped Ukraine the most so far. In absolute numbers, however, this military aid dwarfs the immense US support, both in military aid and in “humanitarian” aid for other purposes.

Zelensky’s first foreign trip to the US serves to make clear that Washington’s support for Ukrainians is unequivocal. Make it clear to whom? To Russia mainly, but also to the European countries that are accused of being of little help to the Ukrainians in the war. That is, the support will continue until the end of the war, for whatever reason.

The US government’s view is simple. Contributing to an eventual Russian defeat in Ukraine largely serves US interests. In the moral field, it makes possible the argument that the country fights for what is right, against aggression. In the field of image, it strengthens the idea that the US is a reliable ally, the leader of the so-called West and its main political and military articulator.

US interests

It is not in dispute whether these sentences are true, but that aid in war conveys them. Finally, in the brute interest, it weakens rival Russia by providing the resources to destroy part of Russia’s arsenal. Economically speaking, it is much easier for the US to replenish its arsenals than for Russia, a country with a much smaller economy and lower military spending.

Russian weakening, in turn, makes it possible for the US to use its resources and forces in other theaters of operation, such as against China. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell put it simply: “The most basic reasons for continuing to help Ukraine degrade and defeat the Russian invaders are cold, concrete, practical US interests.”

Another message from Zelensky’s visit is for US politicians themselves. In his speech lasting about half an hour, in English, the Ukrainian president at various times appealed to the “two parties”, stated that US money is not “charity”, but “investment in security” and asked for support until “victory ” from Ukraine. The joint session of Congress united deputies and senators.

At the end of October, we recalled here in our space how the US midterm elections could influence military aid for Ukrainians. Part of the Republican leaders consider that too much money has already been sent to the conflict, criticize an alleged lack of transparency and claim that the Joe Biden administration would be “draggling” the conflict.

In a few weeks, a new Congress takes over, with a House controlled by the Republicans, which could harm Biden’s plans for Ukraine. Hence, one last major military aid package at the time. This is also why Zelensky was present, to articulate possible renewals of aid in the next legislature, since, without the US, Ukraine would not have high hopes for this conflict.

Break

The column will take a brief break for the next two weeks, returning on January 10th. I am grateful for the privilege of having each one of the readers of our international politics space and I wish each one of you a Merry Christmas and a great New Year.