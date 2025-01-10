Caps have been part of human clothing for centuries. Its history, in fact, goes back to civilizations very oldwhere they were used to protect the head from high and, of course, low temperatures. However, it was in the decade of 1860 when caps, as we know them today, began to take shape.

In that moment, baseball players adopted caps as part of their uniform to protect themselves from the sun while filling stadiums. From that precise moment, the caps became an emblematic element of the sportaccording to the specialized portal ‘ShoppingInIbiza‘, and they became popular quickly among the general public.

More details

As the world of fashion and style evolved, caps transcended their sporting function and were added to different subcultures. What’s more, in the 1990s the relevance of this product skyrocketed thanks to to the rise of hip-hop and culture streetwear.

And now, it is practically impossible turn your head on the street and not see a person wearing it. Hence many Spaniards wonder true meaning to carry it. Well, psychology has found the answer.

Explanation

According to the SJ College of Psychologistsyour employment may be related to aspects such as:

emotional protection . It can offer a sense of security or anonymity, acting as a symbolic barrier between the individual and the environment.

. It can offer a sense of security or anonymity, acting as a symbolic barrier between the individual and the environment. Expression of identity . It can reflect membership in a social, cultural or subcultural group, such as followers of musical genres, sports…

. It can reflect membership in a social, cultural or subcultural group, such as followers of musical genres, sports… Social status. It can be a social indicator. And they range from the cheapest to branded ones or made with leather.

As if that were not enough, the daily use of the cap could be related to underlying emotional states. For example, Neglecting personal image by not combing your hair properly, especially in the morning, or even sleeping with your cap on could be signs of insecurity..