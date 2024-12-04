How we dress, how we behave, what music we listen to, what people we hang out with can say many things about us, and those actions and decisions we take and make often show the type of person we are.

There are many examples that give clues about our personality, and within our smartphone the details that most and best reveal who we are are possibly hidden. And within all the apps and platforms that we have in it, WhatsApp is full of indicators and details that, when analyzed from the point of view of psychology, can give us the keys to our personality.

Although we have already seen what it can mean to not have a profile photo in the Meta app, today we focus on the meanings behind having the app full of unanswered messages from the point of view of psychology. It is true that there are times when it does not have to mean anything because we simply receive hundreds of messages and we do not have time to answer them all.

But there are times when this is a pattern, and according to psychology, having many unanswered messages It can be a method to combat stress, which may denote that we are overwhelmed so much message and we are trying to escape. In fact, this practice could indicate a tendency to avoid situations or emotions that are uncomfortable.

However, it could mean the opposite, and having our WhatsApp full of messages could reflect lack of interest or the desire to Set boundaries to preserve our personal time and space. In a similar way, this habit may simply mean that the person wants to do their things at their own pace and there is nothing emotional behind it, they simply take things calmly and prefer to answer when it suits them, not when they receive the message.