Body language, along with vocal intonation, is part of non-verbal communication. Yes, the one you use gestures, postures and movements of the body to transmit information about the emotions and thoughts of the issuer. And a lot.

To take into account

As a general rule, usually done unconsciouslyso it is a very clear indicator of the state emotional of people. Now, the language of the body It should not be taken as an absolute truth since there are many factors that can influence it..

What’s more, never you must come to a conclusion interpreting a single bodily sign. The key is to appreciate to the perfection sets of signs that are congruent with each other and rule out possible external causes (for example fatigue, temperature…).

Explanation

Within the wide range of body language, body postures are of great importance since they transmit trust and security or the opposite. A specific case that has generated some debate on social media in recent months is arms crossed.

Now, what is its true meaning? Well, it is a gesture that commonly is linked with defense and creation of a physical barrier. This, since the psychological point of view, indicates that a person feels insecure, distrustful, or simply wants to maintain their personal space.

As if that were not enough, this gesture can be interpreted as a form of emotional protection. When creating a physical barrier, the person is trying to isolate themselves from possible criticism or disagreements. Also, it may reflect disagreement or resistance, suggesting that the person is not satisfied with what is being transmitted.

real case

In research carried out It has been proven that, for example, when the public If you cross your arms at a conference or meeting, you not only have negative thoughts about the speaker, but pay less attention to what is said.