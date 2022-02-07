After Queen Elizabeth II, 95, said she wants Cornish stretcher, the wife of Prince Charles, “be known as Queen consort” When his son is king, everything seems to indicate that the succession of power is much clearer in the United Kingdom.

(You may be interested in: They reveal how much the millionaire fortune of Queen Elizabeth II amounts to)

This is the first time that the sovereign clarifies this point, because until now it was speculated that the second wife of the heir to the throne, whom he married in 2005 while both were divorced, could only be a princess.

(Read here: The record that Queen Elizabeth II achieved this Sunday)

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Carlos becomes king, I know that they will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that they have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort, while she continues with her own loyal service”, said Elizabeth II in a message that she released on Saturday, February 5, on the occasion of celebrating her 70 years in the throne, which is fulfilled this Sunday, February 6.

The monarch highlighted the role of consort that her husband, Prince Felipe, played and also of “selflessly making the sacrifices that accompany it.” He also said that “it is a role that I saw my own mother play during the reign of my father.”

✍️ On the eve of the 70th anniversary of her Accession to the throne, The Queen has written a message thanking the public and her family for their support, and looking forward to #PlatinumJubilee celebrations over the coming year. #HM70 pic.twitter.com/U6JfzeZMLn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2022

What does it mean to be queen consrte?

This noble title refers to the wife of a ruling king who does not have the same powers as a queen, considered head of state.

According to BBC experts on the British monarchy, “queen consorts do not share the political and military powers of the monarch. If the sovereign holds a title other than king, his wife is referred to as the female equivalent, such as ‘princess consort’, empress consort’ or ‘grand duchess consort’”.

In this sense, they explain that unlike a Queen consort, “the queen who bears the title in her own right usually obtains it by having inherited it after the death of the previous monarch”.

It is not a secret that Prince Charles was in love with Camilla Parker while he was sharing a palace with Lady Di. Being a widower, he decided to marry his great love, Camila.

Camila Parker, who is she and why is she the center of controversy

Camilla of Cornwall was born in London on July 17, 1947 under the name of Camilla Rosemary Shand and is the second wife of Charles, Prince of Wales and by marriage holds, in addition to the ducal title of Cornwall, the titles of Duchess of Rothesay and Countess of Chester.

His relationship with the monarchy has been one of love and hate, especially amid the rumors after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, Charles’s first wife.

She is the daughter of Major Bruce Shand, a British Army officer, a member of the gentry who became a World War II hero when he was taken prisoner, and Rosalind Cubitt, eldest daughter of the 3rd Baron Ashcombe.

Camila studied French and French literature at the London University Institute of Paris. She also became a skilled horsewoman and fox-hunting participant.

When she turned 23, she met Prince Charles at a polo match in 1970.

According to the story, she, very determined, told the heir: Did you know that your great-great-grandfather King Edward VII was my great-grandmother Alice Keppel’s lover?

Henry Cavendish, 2nd Duke of Newcastle, is the closest common ancestor of Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla; they are therefore ninth primes.

On June 9, 2018, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan of Sussex, Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Photo: AFP / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS

However, her relationship with the Prince of Wales would be interrupted when she decided to marry Andrew Henry Parker Bowles on July 4, 1973, with whom she had two children: Thomas, godson of Prince Charles, and Laura.

The relationship between Carlos and Camila I was very close back then, officially being great friends.

After scandals and publications about her affair with the Prince of Wales (such as the so-called buffer yourself), Andrew Parker Bowles would divorce her in 1995.

In 1996, Carlos himself would do it for his first wife, Diana, Princess of Wales, and the relationship became more open every day.

The death of the Princess of Wales complicated the situation, since Camila was not very loved by the people, unlike the late Princess Diana.

After the princess’s death, a campaign was launched to improve Camila’s image in British public opinion, which included invitations to some official events by the queen. The supposed acceptance of princes Guillermo and Enrique facilitated this process.

A 2007 photo showing Queen Elizabeth II surrounded by the royal family.

Finally, in 2005 and after 30 years of romance, the queen elizabeth iI agreed to the marriage and the couple were married at Windsor Town Hall on April 9 of the same year.

Among other activities, Camila has stood out for her work in the National Osteoporosis Society, after the death of her mother, a victim of the disease in 1994. She has been president of this society since October 1, 2001. In 2016 she was appointed Member of the UK Privy Council.

From April 9, 2021, she is also the Duchess of Edinburgh by right of marriage, as Charles inherited said title after the death of his father, Prince Philip of Edinburgh.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE

In other news

– Which countries still have kings and a monarchy?

Queen Elizabeth withdraws military titles from Prince Andrew over sexual controversy

– Nostradamus and his prophecy about the end of Queen Elizabeth and the monarchy