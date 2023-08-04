After the crisis generated by the covid-19 pandemic, the quality of life is increasing again in many cities around the world.

In fact, overall quality of life has peaked in the past 15 years, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit’s Annual Global Livability Index.

The economic weekly division scores 173 cities on factors including stability, health care, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

The rise in quality of life is due in large part to improvements in health care and education in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, even as stability ratings have declined overall in the face of civil unrest over the increase in the cost of living or the conflicts in cities like Kiev.

The end of pandemic restrictions around the world has also boosted culture and environment ratings, as events and exhibitions have come back with a bang.

While an index can show data about what makes a place livable, it’s the people who experience it day after day who can speak best of what it’s really like to live there.

We spoke to residents of some of the top 5 ranked cities to find out why they love living there.

1) Vienna, Austria

For the Austrian capital, its number one position in the habitability index is not new.

It only lost the accolade briefly in 2021, when pandemic closures affected its museums and restaurants.

With perfect scores for stability, health, education and infrastructure, Vienna is much more than the sum of its parts, according to residents.

“Basically, you have a whole circle of life in one place,” explains Manuela Filippou, manager of the two-Michelin-starred Konstantin Filippou restaurant and adjoining natural wine bar.

This historic city has a reliable public transportation system, childcare is affordable, and access to cafes, theaters, and even wineries within the city is easy.

All of this makes Vienna feel like a timeless vacation spot, says Filippou.

“Sometimes when we are overworked and unable to travel for a long time, we don’t even realize it because we can satisfy our hunger for all of the above within the city limits,” added Filippou.

For Richard Voss, a Vienna resident and sales and marketing manager for the Das Tigra hotel, the city’s quality of life is enhanced by its rich cultural history and the activities available.

“Vienna has many impressive historical buildings, including the Schönbrunn Palace, the Hofburg or the Vienna City Hall,” he says.

“The city is also known for its musical tradition. Famous composers like Mozart, Beethoven and Strauss lived and worked here.”

Voss recalls that all that history also pervades the city’s many museums, theaters and operas.

He also recommends delving into the culinary history of Vienna, tasting traditional dishes such as wiener schnitzel and sacher cake.

Or visit the various markets, such as the Naschmarkt, to enjoy freshly cooked food and local specialties.

2) Melbourne, Australia

Both Melbourne and Sydney regained their places in the ranking (3rd and 4th respectively) after falling in the index during the pandemic that affected the Australian health system and led to prolonged lockdowns.

Melbourne, in particular, scored highest in the country for culture and environment, traits that residents love.

“Melbourne has an amazing food, culture, arts scene as well as events and attractions, as well as being home to all the biggest international sports and events including the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix and Australian Open tennis,” says Jane Morrell , disability activist and founder of Carer Solutions.

He also says the city is easy to get around, with easy-to-use trams running through the central district and other neighborhoods.

In addition, the city is a short drive from the beaches and the world-famous wine region.

For blogger Kimmie Conner, originally from California, the city slightly outperforms when compared to other cities.

“There are places like Sydney that you know are beautiful as soon as you see them. It has stunning views, coastlines and iconic buildings. But Melbourne is not a city of monuments, it’s a city of culture. And finding that out takes a little more research.” says Conner, who writes in “Adventures & Sunsets.”

He states that he prefers Melbourne over any other city.

“To find out what’s going on in Melbourne, all you have to do is walk into a small cafe in a colorful alleyway and be served one of the best coffees of your life.”

“I recommend trying the tasting menus at the city’s specialty restaurants and drinking cocktails in hidden bars, often hidden behind secret doors or closets,” he adds.

Melbourne’s people are very approachable and friendly.

There is nothing and no one that this brilliant city cannot provide.

Conner believes that people are initially more welcoming here than in Sydney, while Morrel also cites the positive attitude of residents as a factor that makes living there more enjoyable.

3) Vancouver, Canada

Three Canadian cities (including Calgary and Toronto) made the top 10 this year.

But Vancouver ranked highest (5th) for its culture and environmental scores, traits residents immediately point to in their love for their city.

“From Vancouver, it’s very easy to get to the forests, the sea or the mountains,” says Tony Ho, a resident and small business owner.

“Our transportation system allows you to go from beautiful English Bay to the top of the city on Grouse Mountain, all in the same day and you can do it by bus, bike, train and boat.”

She also loves the city’s diverse cuisine, a reflection of Vancouver’s multicultural makeup, where you can find everything from Ethiopian injera to Tibetan momos.

“The gastronomic culture and the origin of those who cook it is always growing.”

As the parent of a young child, Ho also appreciates the many parks and beaches, all less than 20 minutes from the city center.

“It’s something I want my son to have access to for the rest of his life,” he says.

Business owners from other countries are also attracted by supportive immigration policies.

“As a businessman and immigrant from Croatia, I was looking for a city that fostered business growth but was also vibrant and accepting,” says Joe Tolzmann, CEO of mobile platform RocketPlan.

“Vancouver is perfect for starting a business because there are so many skilled workers. There is always someone you can contact or services to turn to at every phase of your business venture. The business community here is extremely supportive and inclusive.”

Beyond business, the landscape always offers a welcome break.

“When I need a break, I have the ocean on one side and the mountains on the other,” adds Tolzmann.

4) Osaka, Japan

Ranking 10th on the index, and the only Asian country to make the top 10, Osaka scored a perfect 100 for stability, healthcare, and education.

As the cost of living continues to drive down the income of many households around the world, Osaka’s affordability is also a huge plus for residents.

“Renting in Osaka is not expensive compared to other metropolises in Japan and the world,” says Shirley Zhang, a Vancouver native.

“My rent is approx. [el equivalente a] US$520 each month with water, internet and maintenance fee included. Although the apartment is small, it is new and clean. If I were to rent a place like mine in Vancouver, it wouldn’t cost less than $900.”

Going out to dinner at restaurants and spending little is also one of the things most highlighted by the locals.

“Unlike in the UK where I’m from, dining out can take a significant toll on the wallet, Osaka offers quality restaurant meals at surprisingly cheap prices,” says resident James Hills.

“You can afford to eat in restaurants every day.”

The city also feels safer than other big cities.

“I feel very safe walking home alone even in the middle of the night,” says Zhang, adding that she never worries about her bag or purse being stolen, even if she left it unattended.

Residents take great advantage of the reliable public transportation network.

“The city and its surrounding areas have an extensive train network,” said Jonathan Lucas, a marketing specialist with the Osaka Tourism Bureau.

“It’s quick and easy to get out of the city for a day and explore other great places like Kyoto, Nara and Kobe.”

5) Auckland, New Zealand

Tied for number 10 with Osaka, Auckland climbed more than 25 places from last year, due in large part to its pandemic-delayed reopening, where restrictions and lockdowns weren’t fully lifted until September 2022.

Along with its perfect education score, the city also had the highest score for culture and environment among the top 10 cities.

“You can find a beautiful secluded beach probably only a 20-minute drive from Auckland, if not closer,” says resident Megan Lawrence, writing for My Moments and Memories.

“We have an amazing water park just around the corner, with so many ways to enjoy it. Likewise, the city is bordered by beautiful native forests, where it’s easy to escape and not feel like you’re in a city.”

As New Zealand’s largest city, residents also benefit from world-class events, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup on these days.

“We have the best concerts, shows and sporting events right on our doorstep,” says resident Greg Marett of tour company AAT Kings.

“Next week, I’m going to see an exhibition about the time of the pharaohs in Egypt at the Auckland Museum.”

It also emphasizes the beauty of the city’s impressive port, with the moored yachts and sailboats that earn it the nickname “The City of Sails.”

And he recommends newbies visit the Auckland Maritime Museum to learn about the city’s maritime history and New Zealand’s history of sailing in the America’s Cup competition.

As a relatively young and culturally diverse country, New Zealand embraces and adapts to cuisines from around the world, so both restaurants and supermarkets offer plenty of choice, Lawrence says.

But what really makes it a good place to live is the friendliness of the people.

“Most Kiwis are friendly, willing to help and always greet you happily when you pass them on a walk,” he said.

“I love how open the people here are who always have a smile and a hello.”

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News World. Download the latest version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.