Ldear reader, because of his depression, our author visited clinics, took medication and received many tips. Looking back he says: The care of the mentally ill be anything but optimal. Still, you shouldn’t give up. Sebastian Eder writes: “In April 2022 I was in the emergency room because I could no longer stand my depression. That’s what I told the doctor there. He wasn’t impressed. Not even on them Waiting list for a psychiatric place he picked me up. Instead, he handed me four tablets of the sedative Tavor and advised me to walk more. But before that, I had enough at home – and above all, I had taken enough.”

It goes on to say: “I knew the psychiatric ward where I presented myself from a stay in 2015. At that time I had first suffered from tinnitus, then from severe sleep disorders, and finally I burst into tears without cause. At first I was very scared of psychiatry – aren’t people locked up there and not let out? At a depression and an anxiety disorder, which I was later diagnosed with, catastrophizes you greatly, everyday problems turn into huge dramas in your imagination. In reality it is usually in Germany It’s not a problem getting out of psychiatric wards – it’s more about getting into them.” You guessed it, this has become a moving, personal story: “It will get better. Hold on.”

The pandemic may now be just a bad memory for most, but Covid consequences lead to not a few athletes slumps in performance or even at the end of your career. Wilhelm Bloch, head of the Institute for Circulatory Research and Sports Medicine at the Cologne Sports University, explained to our head of sports, Anno Hecker, who is particularly at risk and what to do against them “Post-Covid misery” can be done. From my point of view, here are two key sentences from the interview: “The fog is clearing. We now know from studies that between five and ten percent of athletes suffering from Covid have a long-term drop in performance. Squad athletes got through the infection better than athletes who did not belong to a squad.” And: “The consequences of the pandemic may not be an issue for the public at the moment. But that will change again. Hopefully by then we will have made progress with the treatment.”

Do you have to think of ARD and ZDF mournfully cover your head, or are you allowed to join them as an old “public-law” person? systemic political scandals express recently? But isn’t that passing the ball to “the wrong people”, for example at “Bild”? But of what use is it to keep quiet about the grotesque events? “Tagesschau” breakdown, Böhmermann, Negah Amiri, Funk: one worth reading Guest contribution by Peter Voss, from 1993 to 2007 director of Südwestfunk, then of the merged Südwestrundfunk. Between 1971 and 1993 he worked for ZDF as head of the news department, moderator of the “heute journal” and deputy editor-in-chief.

Finally, and for once, a fourth clue: The piece by my colleague Birgit Ochs about the Reasons for the current development on the rental market for apartments is enlightening. One learns that state intervention always has long-term consequences, but the desired outcome is not always achieved. And the signal effect of prices should never be underestimated.

