Few times all of humanity had been so aware of a vaccine. Specifically, that of the covid-19. The scientists’ race to develop it, the debates about its possible effectiveness, when it will be possible to start mass manufacturing and how it will be distributed among the population are closely followed. One of the concerns is that the poorest nations are excluded from the benefits of immunization. To avoid this, the Global Alliance for Vaccination (Gavi) has requested $ 2 billion from donors for a first immunization campaign for health workers and people most at risk. An additional effort to the 8,800 million that has been raised this June 2020 to continue supporting the next five years to the most vulnerable countries when it comes to acquiring and supplying the vaccines that already exist against pneumonia, polio or measles to their children . If the pandemic allows it.

In Mahulane, a rural community in southern Mozambique, they know well what it is to expect a vaccine. On a hot morning in early March, a hundred people wait for hours in the shade of a large tree for the arrival of the squad of vaccinators who, every month, travel to communities far from health services. 40% of Mozambique’s population resides more than 10 kilometers from the nearest health center; and they are usually the poorest, those who do not have the resources or means to attend consultations. Therefore, vaccines go out to meet them.

At lunchtime, a team of health workers walks the last stretch of road that separates the dirt road from the place chosen to gather the residents of Mahulane, which is 20 kilometers from the nearest medical facility. They carry portable refrigerators, which contain doses of immunization for measles, pneumonia or polio, among others, at the appropriate storage temperature, as well as medicines, tables and chairs. In a few minutes, the professionals deploy a clinic.

A scale is hung from one of the thickest branches, it is the area for controlling the nutritional status of children; A few steps further, a doctor visits, performs malaria tests and dispenses medications for this and other ailments. In this area, the most common illnesses are diarrhea, pneumonia and malaria. In a more secluded and discreet corner of this mobile open-air center, a nurse informs on contraceptive methods and gives them, either the injection or pills, to those who do not wish to become pregnant. “To get an implant or an IUD, they have to go to the hospital,” explains Joana Mauricio, head of the service.

Julia Jaime, 20, has come to the scene to vaccinate her one-year-old baby, Erish. This is your first time attending one of these sessions, led by community health activists in your area. “When I got pregnant, the nurses informed me of the importance of vaccines. I know they are good for children, ”he says. For her, it would have been an impossible effort to go to the hospital to receive the doses that correspond to her little one. “It is difficult to go. When I have come for an emergency, I have had to walk three hours to go and another three to return, “he says. Neither she nor her husband, 22, have a stable job; only temporary jobs in agriculture or collecting firewood. The couple not only do not have the resources to pay for a transfer to the medical center, but sometimes they do not even get enough to eat. “I want to live better,” he ends.

On the other side of the folding table, Delisio Acacio, a 34-year-old public health technician, writes down the names of the creatures and the vaccines he administers in a large paper notebook. So on the next visit you will have data on the child population of the place and the doses they will need. This time, he has brought 40 for pneumonia, 80 for polio, 20 for measles, he lists. “We will come in three months. We have funding, although there is a shortage of resources, ”he says before learning that the coronavirus pandemic would affect the normal operation of this type of program.

At least 80 million children under one year of age in 68 countries are at risk of becoming ill in the future due to the interruption of vaccination campaigns due to measures to stop the spread of covid-19. It is the joint complaint of Gavi, the WHO and Unicef. Since March 2020, routine childhood immunization services have been stopped on a global scale. More than half (53%) of the 129 countries with data available in this regard already reported partial or total suspensions of their programs in April. By that date, Mozambique –that accumulates 472 cases and two deaths until June 10, 2020– Maintained the usual services in health facilities, confirm sources from the Ministry of Health, but not activities outside of them to avoid infections. For the poor and remote in towns like Mahulane, it means saying goodbye to vaccines.

Once a month, a team of immunizers left the hospitals to protect the health of those who could not go looking for them. “The objective is to immunize 20% of the population with this brigade system. Because when people live far away, how else can they go and get vaccinated?”, Explains Cyril Nogier, Gavi head for Mozambique, during a visit to the last March in the country to assess progress. The goal, however, will have to wait. Now efforts are focused on avoiding a health catastrophe due to the new coronavirus.

The pandemic tests the progress Gavi-supported countries, 40 in Africa, had made over the past two decades. Mozambique – in the position 180 out of 189 on the UN Human Development Index– It has had the help of this global alliance since its creation in 2000. “First we only sent vaccines. Then we did more: technical training, strengthening of the public system and support for the mobile squad units to vaccinate,” Nogier details .

The objective is to immunize 20% of the population with this brigade system. Because when people live far away, how else can they go get vaccinated? Cyril Nogier, Head of Gavi for Mozambique

“Gavi has contributed 280 million dollars to vaccination in Mozambique. And for 2021 we have requested an aid of 33 million dollars,” says Graça Matsinhe, head of the Immunization Program of the Mozambican Ministry of Health. Thanks to the support – the cost of vaccines is shared between Gavi and the Government (20%) – this poor country has achieved 95% immunization coverage, says Matsinhe. “The 5% that we need to immunize live in remote areas,” he adds. “We no longer have measles. In Maputo: zero cases. If there are any out there. But it is no longer a public health problem. We eradicate polio, as well as cases of neonatal tetanus, which was very common,” completes the list of achievements Rosa Marlene, general director of Public Health.

Ruth Bechtel, director of the NGO VillageReach in the country, notes however that they lack reliable data on who and where are those people who do not get the vaccines. “When we answer why people are left out, we can work out the solutions,” he reflects. “In a study of lost opportunities, we learned that some of the factors are remoteness, lack of information or lack of medicines; if people leave without vaccinating children, they no longer return.” To meet these people outside the immunization radar, the expert suggests electronic registration of children “and cross data with health centers.”

That would only be possible if the health system was computerized. But paper is the norm. At the Xipamanine health center in Maputo, Arlinda Ingonane knows that 1,515 children have been vaccinated between January and early March 2020 because she reads it in a large book with handwritten notes. Information is retrieved from its pages if a mother loses the baby’s card. “This serves to control the children who do not return and so we follow up, we call the phones that the mother has given us to see what happened and tell them that they have to come,” he says. “If it’s two months away, we go to the search book.”

“We need infrastructure, space. And to be able to have computers. So there is no security. We could lose all the information.” Remember Ingonane that a storm like Idai, the cyclone that devastated the central area of ​​the country in March 2019, could destroy its entire archive. They would no longer know that Cecilia, 19, came to the center with her first daughter, Fineria Manuela, nine months old, to immunize herself and the girl against tetanus and measles. Or that three-month-old Endy, the first child of Amelia Antonia, 26, has vomited after being vaccinated against rotavirus.

The lack of resources is exacerbated when the pressure is greatest. Mozambique had significant health challenges before the pandemic, and to its credit it had great achievements such as reducing infant mortality from 201 children under five per 1,000 live births in 1997 to 97 in 2011 and 79 in 2018, according to official data. . The challenges will be there when the emergency passes, the hope is that progress in immunization and child protection, too.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter and Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe here to our newsletter.