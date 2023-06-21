They are part of a select club of establishments around the world. The list, organized by the magazine Restaurant, which is now published by the media company William Reedse, was presented on Tuesday at the Palau de las Artes y de las Ciencias, in Valencia, with more than one surprise: in addition to crowning Central (Lima, Peru) as the best restaurant in the world — the first time this has happened with a Latin American venue—, there are three Spanish names in the top 10 of the ranking, Disfrutar (Barcelona), DiverXO (Madrid) and Asador Etxebarri (Axpe, Vizcaya). Therefore, if the same parameters are followed as up to now, next year the best restaurant in the world will be Spanish. 4 novelties also enter the top 10: Maido, Alchemist, Atomix and Table by Bruno Verjus. And this is what it costs approximately to eat in them.

1.

Central (Lima, Peru)

Conexión Amazónica dish from the Central restaurant in Peru, in an image provided by the restaurant. Gustavo Vivanco Leon

The chef Virgilio Martínez and his wife, who is also a chef Pía León, delve into the roots of Peruvian recipes and culture with the Mater Iniciativa research center. Central offers four different gastronomic experiences that cover the temporality of the earth. It has several tasting menus: Uneven Territory Experience and Creativity of the Day Menu, with 12 dishes each for 1,045 Peruvian soles (in exchange, 264 euros), Mundo Mater Experience and World Creativity, both with 14 dishes, for 1,250 soles (316 euro). The wine pairings, 108 euros and 124 euros. With a pairing of ferments, distillates and wines from South America, 115 euros and 131 euros. The non-alcoholic experience, based on nectars, infusions and extracts with Mater products, ranges from 56 to 70 euros. www.centralrestaurante.com.pe.

2.

Enjoy (Barcelona, ​​Spain)

Dish The Golden Egg, from the restaurant Disfrutar Barcelona. Gianluca Battista

It occupies the second place on the list and the first of the group of Spanish restaurants in the aforementioned classification. It is led by Mateu Casañas, Oriol Castro and Eduard Xatruch, who opened this restaurant in Barcelona in 2014, after opening Compartir in Cadaqués in 2012 (the latter has another in Barcelona). They have a wine pairing for 125 euros. And another with harmony of wines with a very low percentage of alcohol, for 155 euros. On the ground floor of the restaurant is the R&D kitchen that has a living table, whose experience varies depending on the diners: one person, 1,000 euros; two people, 500 euros each, three people, 400, four, 375, and between five and six, 350 euros. www.disfrutarbarcelona.com.

3.

DiverXO (Madrid, Spain)

DiverXO room, in Madrid, in an image provided by the restaurant.

Dabiz Muñoz’s gastronomic proposal has no creative limit. While preparing to move to a new location in the La Finca urbanization (Pozuelo de Alarcón, Madrid) by 2024, with what he claims to be the best restaurant in the world, “in history, it will be wild”, the Madrid chef continues to offer his menu tasting, which he adapts according to the client’s profile, at the NH Collection Eurobuilding. In this edition of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, held on Tuesday in Valencia, the manager of the winery, Miguel Ángel Millán, was recognized as the best sommelier in the world. Menu price: 365 euros; wine pairing, 300 euros per person, and the high-flying selection, 600 euros per person. www.diverxo.com.

4.

Asador Etxebarri (Axpe, Spain)

Bittor Arginzoniz, the Biscayan magician of the grill at Asador Etxebarri, considered one of the best restaurants in the world.

Located in the Atxondo Valley, in Vizcaya, Bittor Arginzoniz’s kitchen has the aroma of smoke. It is the essence of his kitchen, which follows the ancestral technique of using different types of firewood, fire and embers. The high-quality product that the chef spends is what makes the difference in his tasting menu. It only serves a maximum of 30 diners per service, which is only served during lunch hours. It has one of the largest waiting lists in Spain. Price: 264 euros. www.asadoretxebarri.com.

5.

The Alchemist (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Located on the outskirts of Copenhagen, Denmark, the show at this restaurant begins when its bronze doors open. Rasmus Munk is the chef and ideologue behind one of the most performative gastronomic experiences that exist today. His so-called holistic dinner navigates between gastronomy, performing arts, technology and design. The price of the menu is 657 euros, and with a pairing of exclusive drinks, in what they have called The sommelier’s table, amounts to 2,000 euros. https://alchemist.dk/

6.

Maido (Lima, Peru)

Opened in 2009 by the Peruvian Mitsuharu (Micha) Tsumura, whose origins come from Osaka (Japan), he fuses his country’s recipes with Japanese techniques and inputs, making him the best representative of cuisine. nikkei. It has several proposals: Maido Experience, 201 euros, with wine pairing, 315 euros, with non-alcoholic pairing, 266 euros. Vegetarian experience, 139 euros, with non-alcoholic pairing, 203 euros. https://www.maido.p

7.

Lido 84 (Gardone Riviera, Italy)

Located on the shores of the beautiful Lake Garda, in northern Italy, it is a destination restaurant, with stunning views of the lake to complement the proposal offered by the brothers Riccardo (the cook) and Giancarlo Camanini. After winning the One To Watch award in 2019, it debuted on the list of the 50 best restaurants in the world in 2021. It offers two tasting menus, one classic and one innovative and creative. Price: 110 and 130 euros. It also has a letter. www.ristorantelido84.com.

8.

Atomix

From the 33rd position on the Top 50 list, the restaurant has climbed to 8th. The Ato concept comes from an old Korean word meaning gift, something that chef Junghyun and his wife, restaurant manager Ellia Parkes, apply to innovative cuisine using New York City as a setting. Atomix aims to be a continuation of the local firstborn Atoboy, where customers can immerse themselves in a tasting menu inspired by Korean traditions and techniques. Chef’s Counter is an intimate experience, offered at a bar and where the kitchen is shown open, in two dinner shifts. Menu price: 344 euros, without drinks. It also offers a tasting menu in the bar where they serve cocktails on the top floor, for 248 euros. Its wine corkage policy is 92 euros per bottle up to a maximum of two units per reservation. https://www.atomixnyc.com/

9.

Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico)

It celebrates 10 years since its opening in Mexico City, and has just undergone a renovation. He is one of the greatest exponents of avant-garde Mexican cuisine in charge of chef Jorge Vallejo, who is accompanied by his wife, Alejandra Flores, sommelier and head waiter. His focus is on fresh, local ingredients as well as traditional Mexican flavors and techniques that he transforms into updated dish-shaped creations. It offers a la carte and a tasting menu. Price: 193 euros, with wine pairing, 290 euros. www.quintonil.com.

10.

Table by Bruno Verjus

It is the strongest entry in the list of most recognized restaurants on the planet. Located in Paris, its story begins with respect for the products that the chef, Bruno Verjus, directs as if they were actors. Depending on the moment, the seasons and the regions, the experience is magical, and the artisans are invited through their products. Color menu of the day for 200 euros. https://table.paris/