What issues will Petro and the Venezuelan opposition address at a meeting in Bogotá?​

The Venezuelan opposition -represented in the Unitary Platform- will hold this Friday April 21 a meeting with the president of Colombia Gustavo Petro. The meeting takes place a few days before the conference on Venezuela promoted from Bogotá.

The opponents will seek to present their points of view, especially on the issue of the sanctions that the Maduro government has and that Petro has asked the United States to lift.

Stalin González, representative of the opposition, in an interview with Blue Radioinsisted that although sanctions are part of the discussion, democracy and free elections will also be issues to be discussed during the meeting with Petro.

González also confirmed that the channel that Petro has established for communication with the United States it is with the Colombian ambassador in that country, Luis Gilberto Murillo.

The ruling party has not yet confirmed whether a delegation will attend, which would be headed by Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly and head of the negotiating group.

At the moment, the intention is not to replace the Mexican mechanism or Norwegian mediation, but rather to encourage dialogue to return to that country.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS