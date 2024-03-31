Sunday, March 31, 2024, 1:25 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The universe is home to a large number of astronomical phenomena that are fascinating. Among the most common we can find meteor showers, eclipses or planetary movements, but there are also others that are stranger to see, since they occur every certain period of time, or are unknown. All of them are spectacular and leave those who have the opportunity to observe them speechless.

A few days ago, NASA warned that a nova explosion is expected in a star system located 3,000 light years from Earth. This can be seen with the naked eye from our planet and will be the first time in 80 years that it can be seen, which makes it something unique. Although the exact date on which it will happen is not known, astronomers assure that the explosion will happen in the coming months until September. Also, a few weeks ago, the meteorological and environmental dissemination account 'MeteOrihuela' shared some images captured from Murcia in which the moon appeared surrounded by a halo of light.

However, there is an astronomical phenomenon that can be contemplated these days, as explained by Mar Gómez (@MarGomezH en

What is zodiacal light and why is it produced?



This phenomenon is characterized by the appearance of a relatively weak strip or band of light that can be seen in the night sky before dawn or just at the beginning of dusk, from the horizon. It has a pyramidal appearance and can be seen as a glow in the sky; in fact, it is also known as 'the false sunset'. This expert points out its origin is “incredible”, since the light does not come from a point on Earth but from space. “It's nothing more than light from the Sun reflecting off dust grains orbiting our star in the inner solar system,” she says.

These dust grains, according to the most recent research, have their origin in dust storms on Mars. However, previously, scientists long thought that the space dust causing this light was produced by asteroids or comets, Gómez points out.

Did you know that you can see an incredible astronomical phenomenon in the sky these days? It is the so-called zodiacal light that has a pyramidal appearance and appears as a glow in the sky. 👉How is it produced? The most incredible thing is the origin of this light since it is not here in the… pic.twitter.com/i0im29cPTn — Mar Gómez (@MarGomezH) March 8, 2024

When is it possible to see the zodiacal light



Mar Gómez says that in spring, a season that will be established in the northern hemisphere on March 20, it is possible to see it just after the “true sunset.” Although it is true that, when it occurs in autumn, it can be seen before dawn.

The advice to see this phenomenon is very similar to that of any other astronomical event, stay away from cities and choose places where there is no light pollution.