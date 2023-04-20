Zhou with an F1 on the highway

The presence of Guanyu Zhou behind the wheel of an Alfa Romeo on the streets of Central-Southern Italy, given that the car used by the Chinese driver was not a car made by the historic Milanese company, but a real Formula 1. The 23-year-old in fact traveled the connecting motorway section Cassinoin the province of Frosinone, a Pomigliano d’Arco, in Neapolitan. A path tackled with the C32, the single-seater used by Sauber in 2013 before the Swiss company reached a commercial agreement with Alfa Romeo.

A tribute to the establishments

A decidedly atypical journey for the single-seater of Snakewho wanted to ideally unite the two municipalities in which the Alfa Romeo plants. An initiative therefore held away from the circuits on which the Formula 1 team usually participates in tests or race weekends, but which took people by surprise who saw the Chinese driver’s car on the road. All this just over a week from the next round scheduled in Baku, valid for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The mystery’

Then there is an aura of mystery in the press release drawn up by the team, with which the team wanted to present this initiative. At the end of the description of the event, there is in fact a message that leaves many interpretations: “Stay tuned…”. A phrase that therefore invites fans to ‘stay tuned’, almost as if the team were about to create other surprises or provide further press releases. The fact remains that, regardless of what happens, it’s not the first time that an Alfa Romeo from F1 takes to the track.

The previous

Last year, on 24 June 2022, the Biscione had wanted to celebrate its 112th anniversary along the Milanin that case with Valtteri Bottas. The Finn, in fact, acted as a ‘wake-up’ for the Lombard capital as he drove through the streets of the city at the wheel of the C42. A special way to celebrate the birthday of one of the most loved Italian companies in the world, and which almost a year later has combined F1 with the roads of the Peninsula with another ‘unscheduled’.