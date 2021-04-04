The son who gives us work, the one who confronts us, whose behavior is difficult for us to understand, is surely very sensitive and hides behind his rebellion, rudeness, screaming and clashes one huge sensitivity, fears, distrust in their own value and in the bond with us.

It’s hard to believe, but often those behaviors are acts of hope that this time we adults understand and can go beyond the facade that they present to us. Our children give us opportunities —and many— to “heal ourselves”, they try help us broaden our gazeThey insist because they keep the hope, or the illusion, that we understand and change the answer, and that is why they do not give up.

It could also happen that your sensitivity would make them overreact and, if it did, we would have to think about how to help them so that their responses are strengthened and modulated until they achieve a more adaptive one (that harms them less or their environment) in the face of the inevitable setbacks in life. We see in these cases that that sensitive son works as a lightning rod within the family, is the first to react and rarely does it in the best way.

The son “lightning rod”

It is not necessarily the sickest, nor the most misfit, nor the worst. Say “lightning rod”Because it takes all the electricity that comes from the environment and by responding it“ saves ”the others who do not have to react because he already did, and perhaps in excess.

The rest of the family shields themselves from pathology or instability of that son, without realizing that it is only the first fuse that blows because it has the finest wire. And when he goes on vacation for a few days or gets a little stronger so as not to overreact, we see how someone else takes his place.

Our children grow up in the same family, but they are usually very different among them for various reasons: sometimes due to genetics, sometimes due to birth order, sex, the environment in which they were born and raised, their personal resources to face difficulties, sensitivity. All these factors — and others — interweave and interact.

For example, no matter how much they have the same parents, the first one, to whom we dedicate a lot of time and energy, with which we learned and continue to learn every day to be parents and on whom we project our doubts and insecurities, cannot be the same as the second. or the third, that they find us with more experience and confidence, but also with less time and energy to dedicate to them.

From a very young age brothers seek to differentiate themselves among them, not because they make the conscious decision to do so, but simply because they find a style “busy”, such as that of a good and obedient son. They are likely to be reluctant or find it impossible to compete and will not try or give up before they start and investigate other options.

So, we have a first child who does not give work and the second, on the other hand, ignores us, confronts us. The remarkable thing is that if the first child is difficult – it is difficult for him to obey, he rivals us – surely the second will be meek, docile and easy to carry.

That unconscious role distribution It leads us to have one more talkative and another quieter, one more sociable and another more sullen, one more sportsman and another more intellectual, one more creative and another more structured, or sportsman, musician, artist. Twins or brothers in a row of the same sex are the most likely to function in these complementary styles, but it can also occur between other siblings.

Out, labels

Our task is not to label them and to encourage the most “verbose” to connect with their messiness and from our understanding accompany the most rebellious to let go of the defensive structure, to want and let oneself be loved, to dare to ask in another way, to also show their fragility.

Let’s go as parents a little beyond the obvious, beyond the surface, without reacting impulsively to bad manners, insolent response, slamming the door, bad grades, let’s try to understand these behaviors in the personal context of that child and also in the family one.

In the event that he is trying to cure us, let’s broaden our gaze: What are you asking us?, What would we have to learn? or what is he wanting us to understand? With the one who acts as a “lightning rod”, how can we accompany him to strengthen his sensitivity so that he can better cope with daily life?

When our children complement each other: how can we do to change the family system and each child take his part in the difficult issues instead of leaning on that brother “lightning rod” how comfortable is it for the rest?

Fragment of Raising with Empathy. How to guide our children towards a happy autonomy, by Maritchu Seitún, Editorial Grijalbo.