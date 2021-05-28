Are in the same video call with Elias Luotonen and Irma Immonen. Immonen turns the camera on its windows, which offer a direct view of the beach.
“It is a wonderful framework,” says Luotonen.
“Yes, but the lawn should start mowing again,” Immonen replies.
Everyday chores in a detached house also include snow work in winter and logging all year round.
Since Luotonen lives right in the heart of the capital, the hustle and bustle of people is familiar and pleasant to him.
On the other hand, Immonenka does not feel that the silence of the countryside has ever fascinated him. That’s actually the biggest downside to current housing.
To the question about whether Immonen and Luotonen could switch places, both react with laughter.
Luotonen would see living in the country as a possible alternative “sometime later”.
Immonen does not believe that moving to Helsinki would be possible anymore due to age, even though studio living as an idea is not terrible.
Immosella however, there is a horror picture of Helsinki decades ago on his sleeve, when he deviated from Laivanvarustajankatu.
There, the window of the apartment showed nothing but a garbage can and the wall of a neighboring house.
“Many times since, I have thought about how a person has been able to feel comfortable in such a home for over 40 years. For me, it would be a melted impossibility. ”
In the light of statistics, the most expensive apartments are located in the capital, of course, but there are some exceptions.
In Hämeenlinna, for example, a large detached house was recently sold for almost one million euros. On the other hand, almost 900,000 euros could be paid for an apartment building in Pyynikki, Tampere.
Where should you really change it? If you can’t think of anything else, change to Finland’s happiest municipality.
Kauniainen and Naantali have been at the top of the happiness listings, but if you look at it from the perspective of the housing trade, the choice is clear: Naantali.
The average detached house in Kauniainen cost almost 600,000 euros on average last year. In Naantali, a detached house was caught for less than 250,000 euros.
For detached houses, the National Land Survey of Finland’s (MML) municipality-specific average data on all detached house transactions made in Finland in 2020 were used. The statistics also include demolished detached houses, which explains the low average price in some municipalities. Municipalities with less than 3 stores are not included in the MML data.
For multi-storey and terraced houses, Statistics Finland’s average data on prices of share dwellings were used. If price data were available from the municipality separately for apartment blocks, two-room apartments and triangles, they were used. If not, the price of the dwelling was calculated using the average price per square meter of all the share dwellings in the municipality.
Information on the municipality’s individual most expensive and cheapest housing transactions for the last year has been retrieved from the Asuntojen.hintatiedot.fi service, which collects housing transaction data from the largest real estate agents. If less than three stores have been reported for a municipality in a certain size category (for example, studios), the data for that size category will not be displayed in the service. Data were retrieved at the turn of March-April.
The apartments currently for sale are picked up in real time from Oikotie Asunnot.
