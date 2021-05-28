Are in the same video call with Elias Luotonen and Irma Immonen. Immonen turns the camera on its windows, which offer a direct view of the beach.

“It is a wonderful framework,” says Luotonen.

“Yes, but the lawn should start mowing again,” Immonen replies.

Everyday chores in a detached house also include snow work in winter and logging all year round.

Since Luotonen lives right in the heart of the capital, the hustle and bustle of people is familiar and pleasant to him.

On the other hand, Immonenka does not feel that the silence of the countryside has ever fascinated him. That’s actually the biggest downside to current housing.

To the question about whether Immonen and Luotonen could switch places, both react with laughter.

Luotonen would see living in the country as a possible alternative “sometime later”.

Immonen does not believe that moving to Helsinki would be possible anymore due to age, even though studio living as an idea is not terrible.

Immosella however, there is a horror picture of Helsinki decades ago on his sleeve, when he deviated from Laivanvarustajankatu.

There, the window of the apartment showed nothing but a garbage can and the wall of a neighboring house.

“Many times since, I have thought about how a person has been able to feel comfortable in such a home for over 40 years. For me, it would be a melted impossibility. ”