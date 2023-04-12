The first strategy point of the Walmart company is “Win at a Discount”; For this reason, it offers customers access to the lowest prices on the market, with its Bodega y Mi Bodega and Bodega Urbana formats, however, by being faithful to its customers, it does not stop innovating to offer and satisfy the needs of all customers. consumers.

Despite the fact that due to inflation all things went up in price, including the basic basket, Bodega Aurrera recently became a trend because the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reported that in statistics from Profeco, the company founded in 1958 by Jerónimo Arango, was recognized for its economy, since the supermarket maintained the price of the basic basket of 24 products, at a price below the average.

Although ‘Mamá Lucha’, has fulfilled its motto of being the champion of low prices by allowing items to be at an affordable price and of good quality, to the point of considering itself a “consumer ally”.

Given this, the Walmart company seeks to continue attracting customers, with affordable prices in the pockets of consumers, to remain a dedicated company within the commerce sector.

Walmart’s new strategy

The retail giant plans to have its own network of electric vehicle charging stations, expected to be for public use and customers shopping at its more than 5,000 Walmart branches and Sam’s Club stores.

The plan to attract more consumers is to take advantage of the adoption of electric cars in the United States, which is why it is expected to be installed in thousands of stores by 2030. Although it currently has some 1,300 fast chargers in 280 commercial establishments in the USA.

“We have the ability to deal with range anxiety and recharging like no one else in this country can”Vishal Kapadia, recently appointed Walmart’s senior vice president of Energy Transformation, told Reuters.

Likewise, the chain affirmed that it was committed to offering the lowest EV recharging price in the market because transportation costs can be very high.