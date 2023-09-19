Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 1:23 p.m.



| Updated 1:30 p.m.

The aperitif is one of the favorite moments of the day for Murcians, especially when the weekend arrives. An excuse to socialize on the terraces, weather permitting. A delight and, even more so, if you taste Murcian gastronomy. On the occasion of World Aperitif Day, that snack that is used to open a bite before eating, LA VERDAD asks its readers what their favorite is from the Region of Murcia.

Take our survey and tell us which of these appetizers is never missing from your table on a Sunday. There are as many of these dishes as there are homes or bars in which they are served, but we propose some of the most typical: marinera, caballito, octopus a la cartagenera, dried sausage with almonds, roe and mojama, potatoes with olives and marriage.