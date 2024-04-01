The organization posted on the “X” website that it “is aware of reports that members of World Central Kitchen were killed in an Israeli army attack while working to support our humanitarian efforts to deliver food in Gaza. This is a tragedy. Humanitarian relief workers and civilians should never be a target.”

Who is World Central Kitchen and what are its activities?

• World Central Kitchen provides food aid and ready-made meals to those in need in many regions around the world.

• The organization said last month that it had provided more than 42 million meals in Gaza over a period of 175 days.

• The organization began working in 2010 when chef José Andrés sent chefs and food to Haiti after an earthquake there.

• Since then, the organization has been delivering food to communities affected by natural disasters, refugees at the US border, health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic, and people in conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

• The organization reported on “X” that its teams distribute food to displaced Palestinians throughout Gaza daily.

• The organization has more than 60 kitchens in southern and central Gaza, preparing hundreds of thousands of meals every day.

What happened?

The Hamas media office announced late Monday that at least five employees of the World Central Kitchen organization were killed in an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip.

According to a spokesman for the office, among those killed in the strike that targeted Deir al-Balah in the center of the Gaza Strip were people from Poland and Australia and a British citizen, adding that a Palestinian was also killed.

– Hamas considered in a statement that the attack launched by Israel on World Central Kitch employees was aimed at “terrorizing” workers in international humanitarian agencies “to prevent them from continuing their humanitarian missions.”

What is the Israeli army's response?

• The Israeli army said that it is conducting a comprehensive review at the highest levels to determine the circumstances of this “tragic” incident.

• The IDF statement said: “The IDF is making great efforts to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, and is working closely with World Central Kitchen in its vital efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza.”