Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 03/30/2024 – 15:00

The global 4 day week project arrived in Brazil in September 2023 and aims to expand the debate on the shortest working week, of four working days. There were 22 companies that agreed to participate in the project in 5 Brazilian states.

One of them was the video production company Thanks For Sharing. It operates in São Paulo and has seven employees, who have been working remotely since 2019. Adopting the model on an experimental basis since the beginning of 2024, the company has been reaping the benefits of shorter working hours without changing productivity and delivery.

The company's CEO Simone Cyrineu states that this was a demand that was already on the horizon for the small producer, and that the chance to participate in a global project accelerated this adoption.

“It’s great to implement this project within a global community. In this interaction we have access to all the companies that have already participated in the project and there is space for questions: 'we created this document that helped us in this process' 'I have this complexity here. How did you resolve this?'. You mitigate and learn from those who have already been through it,” he said.

Employees chose the day off

The methodology adopted is 100-80-100: 100% of salary, 80% of time worked and 100% productivity.

In the 4 Days Week project, companies can adopt the system that is best for them regarding employees' days off. In addition to the one-day-a-week modality, generally adopted on Friday, it is also possible to choose to work part-time on two days, coming in later on Monday and leaving early on Friday or working fewer hours every day of the week. All companies that adopted the project in Brazil chose to take a whole day off.

Cyrineu explains that a dialogue was held with employees to find out if the new feature would work and would not burden them for the rest of the week. They chose Wednesday as their day off. Regarding the pace of production, the CEO points out that some deliveries are made on Wednesdays by appointment. And delivery has not changed at all, so much so that the company's choice was not to notify customers of the new working day who, until now, had not noticed.

“We made a rest drawing like a graph. The scale of working two days, resting one, working two and resting two would be more balanced. Wednesday is also our slightly calmer day between the demands of our market and would have less impact in relation to our customers who continue to work 5 days a week”, he stated.