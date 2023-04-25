Atletico Madrid and Amber Group They have reached an agreement for the platform to become the new sponsor of the team.
It will be during the next 5 seasons where it will become the main sponsor of the Colchoneros team for 200 million euros. It should be noted that in this way, the platform WhaleFin It will appear in the central part of the Spanish team’s shirt.
WhaleFin is a digital platform and its main objective is to grant access to the market through cryptocurrencies.. “We are entering a digital metaverse, enabled by technologies like blockchain, AI and big data. Future wealth will be built differently”can be read on their website.
We are practically talking about the fact that it is a tool to exchange bitcoins and tokens, in addition to improving the performance of the user’s assets and thus being able to access loans.
WhaleFin is licensed to operate in the United States, Japan and all of Europe. Likewise, its official website has more than 1,000 clients, including private companies and governments.
It should be noted that the logo is that of a whale in blue and on the home shirt it is in the same tone.
On the other hand, the team announced through their social networks that they will be using a commemorative elastic for the 120th anniversary of the team, referring to the one used in the club’s first game in 1903. The jersey is blue and on the back chest is divided into blue and white.
#WhaleFin #sponsor #Atlético #Madrid
Leave a Reply