Fans of movies based on the heroes of DC they got a bitter surprise. Different media began to report that Warner Bros. Pictures decided to cancel the movie batgirl. The most incredible thing about this is that the tape was already fully filmed and had a budget of 90 million dollars.

Shortly after, the same production house confirmed that the tape of Barbara Gordon would not see the light of day. The official reason is that it did not comply with the strategy that the new owners of Warner have for the future of this universe. filmic. This made us wonder what lies ahead for the movies of DC and here we share our theories.

Warner could give DC one more reboot

Since before the purchase of Warner by DiscoveryRumors began to circulate about DC. These ensured that the new owners were keen to fully exploit the plethora of popular characters found in comics..

However, they wanted to establish a little more consistency between the productions in the future. After all Warner and his movies DC they are a bit difficult to follow at the moment. We have three actors as Batman in different movies. Two different Jokers with Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix. And we can’t forget Henry Cavill whose future as Superman is up in the air.

cancellation of batgirl it could indicate that they would like to go down this road and start a shared universe again. After all, the film would feature Michael Keaton’s Batman as Barbara Gordon’s mentor. But her father, Jim Gordon, would be played by JK Simmons, who was Commissioner Gordon in the Snyderverse. Surely there would be a lot of confusion, since in that universe, Ben Affleck was Bruce Wayne.

Source: Warner Bros.

Is easy to see why batgirl could be a problem if you just want to start from scratch. Furthermore, according to reports, Warner is looking for new agreements with its directors and its star. Maybe we’ll have a movie Barbara Gordon in the future, but one that is already connected to a hypothetical new universe of DC.

We recommend you: Here we go again: Warner could do a reboot of their DC movies

On the other hand, it is said that David Zaslavthe new CEO of Warner, is quite interested in projects like joker Y batman. Since although they are not connected, he considers that they serve as character studies. So maybe something like that could await one of Bruce Wayne’s best-known female disciples.

The Snyderverse could return, but not as we think

Those who follow the DC movie universe surely know the oft-repeated hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderverse. With what is sought to give continuity to what the director Zack Snyder established with Man of Steel, batman v superman Y Justice League. It is possible that this will become a reality, although not quite.

cancellation of batgirl occurs suspiciously close to The revelation that Ben Affleck will return as Batman. Although for the moment it is only known that it will be in Aquaman twoIt is possible that Warner He has asked me to come back so he can get back on the road. Unfortunately for many, we could not say the same about Zack Snyderas he is busy with other projects.

Source: Warner Bros.

This theory gains some strength with what Warner and DC they decided to show during San Diego Comic-Con. A couple of trailers Shazam and of Black Adam. Both projects seem to be part of the continuity established by the Snyderverse. Especially Billy Batson’s, since the trailer for him even shows shots of Justice League while the hero talks about these powerful beings.

Not all of the ideas from the Snyderverse may continue, but following up on this universe sounds like a cohesive thing. In this way, Warner would avoid the hard work of starting everything again and would keep some faces that have won over the public, such as Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa.. Only time will tell if this is the path they will take.

Warner and DC still have some obstacles to overcome

Another of the most persistent rumors about the cancellation of batgirl is that it has to do with his intimate relationship with Flash. The scarlet speedster tape is at a very unfavorable point due to the scandals of its main actor, Ezra Miller. Notably This tape was intended as a soft reboot of the DC universe.

It is precisely thanks to the Flash movie that we would see Michael Keaton as the Batman from Batgirl. This is because it would adapt the arc of flash pointwhich would allow the different versions of characters to be united.

Reportedly, Warner I would also be considering canceling the tape Flash. Without her, the Batgirl movie would make even less sense. Although doing this would be much more shocking. Since the speedster movie has a budget of 200 million and has bigger names in its cast.

In addition to this, the sequel to Aquaman could also face a boycott due to the appearance of Amber Heard. Recall that the actress was in a very media trial where she lost to her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp. So DC It is at a somewhat complicated point with two of its most anticipated productions.

On Thursday, August 4, it is expected that Warner reveal certain news about the future of your universe DC. We will have to keep an eye on them to give us a better idea of ​​what we can expect. Since in this moment anything can happen. What do you think is the future of Batman and company?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about movies and other topics.