He Spanish party VOXknown for its ultra-conservative line, has unleashed a new controversy in Mexico by recognize to the standard bearer of the Let's Keep Making History coalition, Claudia

Sheinbaum with the preference to win the presidential elections hence offered his support to the candidate of the Let's Keep Making History Coalition, Xochitl Galvezwho rejected it forcefully.

“The MORENA candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum, has solid popular support to the detriment of the opposition and its main candidate, Xóchitl Gálvez. This is worrying for the country, since Sheinbaum represents continuity in AMLO's political agenda,” reads the VOX report, called “Threats to freedom: the assault on democracy in Latin America.”

When questioned, Gálvez bluntly said that “It is easier for MORENA to be close to VOXme with VOX not even in the corner, that clear.”

What is the VOX party?

According to its website, VOX is a far-right party founded in Spain in 2013 with the purpose of “defending Spain, family and life; “in reducing the size of the State, guaranteeing equality among Spaniards and expelling the Government from your private life.”

The match is directed by Santiago Abascal. Since its founding, the party participated in some elections, but it was not until December 2018 when it obtained parliamentary representation for the first time, but after the April 2019 elections it became the third political force in the new Spanish Congress of Deputies.

VOX has been involved in controversy for its initiatives. One of them was to deport irregular immigrants and incapacitate them for life from re-entering Spanish territory, as well as deporting immigrants who commit a serious crime.

Also proposed the repeal of the State Pact on Gender Violencein which he proposed that, instead of talking about violence against women, we talk about “domestic violence.”

Regarding Mexico, within the framework of the 500 years of the Conquest, asked before the Congress of Deputies of Spain that Mexico is forced to honor Hernán Cortés and that he is in charge of maintaining his tomb, located in Mexico City.

“The Hispanic Monarchy removed pre-Columbian peoples from anthropophagy, slavery, human sacrifice and technological prehistory,” the party argued.

The PAN and VOX, old acquaintances

On September 2, 2021, a group of senators from the National Action Party (BREAD) and also from the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), HE met with a delegation from the Spanish association VOX to sign the so-called “Madrid Letter” which talks about the “defense of freedom and democracy” as well as its intention to “stop the advance of communism.”

Some of the Senators and deputies of the PAN who supported the VOX initiative were Lilly Téllez, Julen Rementería, Alejandra Reynoso, Martha Márquez, Roberto Moya, América Rangel and Raúl Torres, in addition to the PRI legislator Manuel Añorve Baños.

After the controversy it caused and the strong criticism on social networks, several PAN members distanced themselves from the actions of some of their party colleagues, ensuring that the far-right ideology of VOX is not a current with which the PAN agrees.

Although the tweet was deleted, users managed to save the publication and shared it on social networks. Photo: X (formerly Twitter).

At the time, the then PAN Senator Xóchitl Gálvez positioned herself by distancing herself from her colleagues: “Me, with VOX… not even in the corner.”

The blue and white regretted “the wrong interpretations that may have been made to this event where NO political agreement was signed, but rather a text where the individual willingness to work in defense of the rule of law, the rule of law, the separation of powers, freedom of expression and private property, the defense of our freedoms, democracy, human rights, pluralism, human dignity and justice.”

Even Julen Rementería, then coordinator of PAN senators and who led the signing of the Madrid Charter with the leader of Vox, had to clarify in a press conference that The legislators signed the document in their personal capacity and this does not mean that they promote extreme rightism.

The event arrived in the morning of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who during his morning conference assured that the PAN members pretended to be democrats, but in reality, They are ultraconservative and “almost” fascist.

