Researchers at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education and the Regional Biotechnology Center in India have found that vitamin B12 can block the multiplication of coronavirus. Scientists claim that it is able to reduce viral load and the severity of COVID-19.

Scientists have conducted computer simulations to understand which molecules among natural foods and medicines can inhibit a specific enzyme called nsp12, according to a study published in the journal IUBMB Life. It is contained in the SARS-Cov-2 genome and is responsible for the multiplication of the virus. Researchers have found that one form of vitamin B12, methylcobalamin, can suppress viral cell replication.

Scientists say that in the future, this substance can be used as a prophylaxis for especially vulnerable groups: medical personnel, the elderly and people with concomitant diseases, in order to reduce the likelihood of infection and provide emergency care in the hospital.

The authors of the study suggest that clinicians may consider adding or increasing the dosage of methylcobalamin to their current patient management protocols. But additional research is required first.

What is Vitamin B-12?

B-12 is a group of biologically active substances called cobalamins. These include cyanocobalamin, hydroxycobalamin, and two coenzyme forms (coenzymes are molecules that are directly involved in the work of enzymes in the human body) of vitamin B12: methylcobalamin and 5-deoxyadenosylcobalamin.

Vitamin B-12 is not synthesized in the human body, it enters the body along with food of animal origin. For example, pork, beef and chicken liver, beef, lamb, pork, fish, eggs, and yogurt are high in B-12. They can also be fortified with breads, cereals, breakfast cereals and other grains.

Why does a person need vitamin B-12?

B-12 is important for many hormonal and metabolic functions in the body. It is necessary for the synthesis of nucleic acids, the formation of erythrocytes, cellular and tissue metabolism, and it is also involved in maintaining the normal functioning of the nervous system.

Deficiency of B-12 can lead to the development of macrocytic (megaloblastic) anemia, damage to the nervous system (funicular myelosis).

B-12 is mainly accumulated in the liver. Also, a large amount of B-12 is absorbed by the spleen and kidneys, slightly less – by the muscles. In the body of an adult, the total reserves of cobalamin should be about 2-5 mg. B-12 metabolism is very slow – this vitamin is excreted by bile, and most of it is reabsorbed in the intestines.

For treatment, cyanocobalamin is often used, which is freely converted into one of the coenzyme forms. For medicinal purposes, cyanocobalamin is produced in the form of solutions for parenteral (mainly injection and inhalation) administration. If we are talking about the prevention of B-12 deficiency, then cyanocobalamin is included in a number of multivitamin preparations.

It is also a form of vitamin B-12, methylcobalamin, commonly used in the treatment of peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, and pretreatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.