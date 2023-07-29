The American-Dutch Tracy Metz makes this English-language podcast in response to the water conference in New York organized earlier this year by the UN. It was 47 years ago that there was such a conference, it was about time, there is a lot going on with our water. There is too much, then too little, it is filthy and very unevenly distributed. Metz talks in a quickly edited, collage-like form, with activists, urban designers, students, scientists. People who feel the need to deal with what is vitally important to us, water. Speakers include journalist and historian Russell Shorto, Dutch water envoy Henk Ovink and King Willem-Alexander. The podcast flows, you learn a lot at a fast pace.

WaterTalks Tracy Metz Documentary Updated weekly.